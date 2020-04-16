Always a crapshoot, the NFL Draft figures to be more unpredictable this year than most.
In some cases, teams are working with incomplete medical data after the cancellations of pro days and in-person visits. And the draft itself will be conducted with general managers conferring with their scouts and other advisors through electronic channels.
It could lead to some unforeseen circumstances and some interesting debate.
With that caveat, here’s CNHI Sports Indiana’s best guess at how the first round might play out:
1. CINCINNATI BENGALS
Joe Burrow, QB, LSU: Trade offers could pour in, but unless the Miami Dolphins – flush with draft capital – put an historic bounty on the table, taking the native Ohioan should be a no-brainer for the Bengals.
2. WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: New head coach Ron Rivera came up on the defensive side of the ball. He’ll have no problem turning in the card for the draft’s best defender.
3. DETROIT LIONS
Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson: A trade down is likely here if the Lions can find a partner looking for a QB. If not, it makes sense to give head coach Matt Patricia the draft’s most versatile defensive star.
4. NEW YORK GIANTS
Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama: The buzz has Giants GM Dave Gettleman focused on offensive tackle, but which of the big four will he take? We’ll go with Wills, a 20-year-old from one of the nation’s top football factories with all-pro upside.
5. MIAMI DOLPHINS
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: Perhaps it’s just another smokescreen, but the word out of South Florida is the Dolphins have Herbert – and not Alabama’s Tua Tagavailoa – at the top of their wish list.
6. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Tua Tagavailoa, QB, Alabama: Chargers GM Tom Telesco keeps his cards close to the vest. This pick could be an offensive tackle, but we’ll put Tagavailoa here with a chance to sit for a year behind Tyrod Taylor.
7. CAROLINA PANTHERS
Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn: After Luke Kuechly’s sudden retirement, a linebacker is a definite possibility here. But with Simmons already off the board, the Panthers turn to the draft’s top interior defensive lineman.
8. ARIZONA CARDINALS
Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State: Having filled their WR need with the acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans, the Cards go with the best player available and stop Okudah’s mini-slide.
9. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa: The Jags also could go with the draft’s top WR here, but with that position being the deepest in the draft, they take the OT and wait for a pass catcher.
10. CLEVELAND BROWNS
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville: Baker Mayfield needs protection if he’s going to survive. The 6-foot-7, 364-pound Becton is a big upgrade literally and metaphorically.
11. NEW YORK JETS
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia: The run on offensive tackles continues as the Jets fill a huge need with an experienced player from the SEC.
12. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Ceedee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: Jon Gruden wants a deep threat. GM Mike Mayock wants guys with high character. They both get what they want with the draft’s best WR.
13. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina: San Francisco can fill its WR need with its second first-round pick. Here the Niners take Kinlaw to fill the role of DeForest Buckner, who was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for this selection.
14. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU: The Bucs likely would prefer protection for Tom Brady here and could trade down to get value later in the first round. If they stay put, the draft’s second-best pass rusher makes sense.
15. DENVER BRONCOS
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: John Elway would be ecstatic to see the Crimson Tide star still on the board, quickly turning in the card to give young QB Drew Lock a new top target.
16. ATLANTA FALCONS
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida: Having added Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency to fill the draft need, the Falcons get great value here with the draft’s second-best cornerback.
17. DALLAS COWBOYS
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama: Dallas has needs at cornerback, on the defensive line and at center. But the value with the speedy Ruggs here is too good to ignore.
18. MIAMI DOLPHINS
Josh Jones, OT, Houston: With the top tackles off the board, Miami chooses Jones’ upside and gets a protector for its new QB.
19. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma: The Raiders need help in the front seven, and Mayock loves leaders and high-character guys. Murray fits the bill all around.
20. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU: WR again is an option, but with Ruggs off the board a few picks earlier, the Jags can delay that pick again. Here, they get a replacement for Jalen Ramsey.
21. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU: Philly likely will look to trade up and get one of the draft’s top-three WRs. If there are no takers, they’ll sit here and take the Tigers’ College Football Playoff semifinal star.
22. MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State: And the WR run finally begins in earnest. The Vikings pick up the speedy former Sun Devil with the selection they got from the Buffalo Bills for star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
23. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State: Looking to add talent at a premium position, Bill Belichick lands an athletic pass rusher in the mold of one of his old draft hits – Chandler Jones.
24. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU: This is a potential spot for a trade down. But the Saints also could land a defensive leader with a championship pedigree within their own state.
25. MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Austin Jackson, OT, Southern Cal: This makes six offensive tackles in the first round, as much a statement about the need in today’s NFL as the strength of this year’s class.
26. MIAMI DOLPHINS
A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa: With its third first-round pick, Miami adds to its burgeoning pass-rush group with the versatile Hawkeye defender.
27. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (TRADE)
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: The Colts send No. 34 overall, No. 193 overall and backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Seattle Seahawks to move up seven spots and take their quarterback of the future.
28. BALTIMORE RAVENS
Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin: The Ravens still are trying to replace C.J. Mosley, who they lost last season to the Jets in free agency. Baun is the best player still on the board to fill that role.
29. TENNESSEE TITANS
Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State: The primary need for the AFC finalists is at edge rusher, but with no first-round graded players remaining, Tennessee fills another hole at right tackle.
30. GREEN BAY PACKERS
Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor: Green Bay probably wants on off-ball linebacker here, but the Ravens already beat them to the last one with a first-round grade. So they take the big receiver out of Baylor.
31. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU: The Niners’ earlier gamble pays off with a versatile pass catcher who has NFL bloodlines. His father, Montae, played for nine seasons as a defensive lineman.
32. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia: An elusive speedster, Swift adds another weapon to KC’s already dominant offense.
