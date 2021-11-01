BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana has posted two straight bowl seasons under head coach Tom Allen, but chances for a third are slipping away.
The Hoosiers (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) need to win out --- beginning Saturday at No. 9 Michigan (7:30 p.m., FOX) --- in order to match their three bowls in a row under Bill Mallory from 1986-88.
“We don't have to talk about it a lot,” Allen said. “The captains mentioned it when I met with them. And they understand what's at stake.
“And so -- but this is just trying to find a way to compete at a high level and play at a high level and win Big Ten football games. So to me that's the whole goal. We've got to play our best football, all three phases working together, complementing one another, playing our best on Saturday.”
For IU, the goal is to get all three phases clicking at the same time. IU’s offense finally came around in a conference game, generating 446 yards and 35 points. But IU’s defense surrendered 498 yards in a 38-35 loss at Maryland on Saturday.
“Disappointed in our defense.” Allen said. “Didn't rise up when we needed them in the third quarter, especially after we took the lead. Not playing complementary football, which means when we score to take the lead, we've got to go out and get three-and-out, get the takeaway, keep that memorandum going.”
True freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley, in his first career start for the Hoosiers, completed 14 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two TDs but was sacked four times.
“He got better as the game wore on, more comfortable,” Allen said. “Obviously set a record for yards for a true freshman quarterback in a game. And really proud of him, his preparation and his ability to rise up in a road game, which is always hard for a young guy.”
Allen said quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. (shoulder) and Jack Tuttle (foot) remain week-to-week rehabbing injuries, but McCulley will remain at quarterback for the foreseeable future.
“Donaven is the healthiest right now,” Allen said. “And he is the guy that we're getting ready to play. And, to me, obviously showed a lot of positive signs of things that I expected him to be able to do.”
RUN GAME FLOURISHED
IU rushed for 204 yards, its most in a conference game, in the Maryland loss. Stephen Carr rushed for a season-high 136 yards and two TDs, which included a season-high 66-yard TD. Overall, IU averaged 4.9 yards per carry.
“Obviously, we had an explosive run,” IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “Stephen Carr busting the big run on the third-and-2 was key. When you look at rushing yardage, there’s really two key components you are looking at there. One is eliminating negative plays, which we did a better job of. There was more just solid production of 3-, 4-, 5-, 6-, 7-yard runs, and then in order to have big production you need a big run.”
IU also made an adjustment on its starting offensive line, moving Matthew Bedford from right guard to left guard for Mike Katic and inserting Michigan transfer Zach Carpenter at right guard.
“Zach was getting healthier. He had something he had to deal with physically earlier in the season,” Allen said. “So just getting him to where he was healthy enough to be able to be a guy in there, just felt like that he needed to be one of those spots.”
SECONDARY STILL BANGED UP
IU cornerback Reese Taylor missed his third straight game with a leg injury. Cornerback Tiawan Mullen tried to play against Maryland, through a foot injury, but wasn’t at 100% and appeared on limited snaps.
As a result. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa burned IU’s secondary, passing for 419 yards and two TDs.
IU also was without safety Josh Sanguinetti, which forced Bryant Fitzgerald and Marcelino Ball to try to cover receivers in the slot.
“We’ve got to be able to find creative ways to get our guys on the field and put them in position to make plays,” IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren said. “And have coverage concepts that play to the strengths of the guys that have to be on there.”
SHERIDAN ON SIDELINE
Sheridan moved from the press box to the sideline to help guide McCulley through his first career start. Tight ends coach Kevin Wright was up in the press box during Saturday’s game against Maryland.
“It was positive just to be able to be there for him, just to be able to communicate with him directly and not over a phone,” Sheridan said. “Just to be able to look him in the eyes and ask him what he was seeing and how he was feeling.”
ETC.
Offensive linemen Vinny Fiacable and Brady Feeney were named offensive scout team players of the week. Defensive back Joseph Daniels was named defensive scout team player of the week, and wide receiver Jacquez Smith were named special teams scout team player of the week.
