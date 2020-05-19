Eleven Indiana high school seniors, including two with local ties, have been presented 2020 scholarship awards from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Monday.
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association — a statewide coaches group with about 2,400 members — this year is presenting a grant of $500 to each recipient in the names of Marion Crawley, Junior Mannies and Pat Aikman. Through the years, the IBCA has awarded more than $730,000 in scholarships to Indiana students.
Colton Monday, a reserve for the 2020 sectional champion Shenandoah Raiders, was named as the lone recipient for the Aikman Award while Wapahani’s Drew Luce, who will play for Anderson University next season, was one of nine Indiana players presented with a Crawley Scholarship.
“I would like to congratulate you for being selected as a recipient,” IBCA executive director Steve Witty wrote in informing winners of the various selections. “Thanks for your contributions to Indiana high school basketball, and best of luck as you move on to the college of your choice.”
Monday was honored as the recipient of the ninth Pat Aikman Character and Leadership Award, named for the former Indiana All-Star game director and former IBCA Coordinator of Special Projects.
Criteria for the Aikman Award include achievements and contributions in basketball, scholastic achievement, extra-curricular activities and service to school and community. Also, those considered for the Aikman Award are students who plan to enter the fields of journalism, sports management, athletic training or physical therapy.
Monday averaged 1.9 points and 1.2 rebounds off the bench for the Raiders. He missed seven games due to injury but was poised to return for the regional when the tournament was canceled. He plans to attend Indiana University and study exercise science.
The Crawley Scholarships were presented to a variety of boys players (three), girls players (three) and student managers (three). The recipients for 2020 are boys players Luce, Evan Barr of Mount Vernon and Dylan Stafford of Muncie Central; girls players Tessa Lomax of Columbus North, Olivia Shearer of Columbia City and Alyson Spaulding of Eastern Hancock; and student managers Ryan Huggler of Winamac, Elizabeth Langdon of Blackford and Haileigh Nonte of Barr-Reeve.
Criteria for the Crawley Scholarship include achievement in basketball, achievement in academics, participation in extracurricular activities and service to one’s school and community. Crawley was a four-time boys basketball state championship coach — two with the Washington Hatchets and two with the Lafayette Jeff Bronchos — who amassed 644 career wins. He later became the first executive director of the IBCA.
Also a sectional champion in 2020, Luce averaged 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for Wapahani.
“These are deserving young people who help make coaching a great profession,” Witty said of all the winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.