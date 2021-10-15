MIDDLETOWN — At least two teams, and two fan bases, had hopes of an upset at Shenandoah on Friday night.
Monroe Central had a completely different plan, and the visiting Bears squashed the hopes early and often, with quick strikes and big strikes on offense, and big hits and no gaps on defense, en route to a 49-7 victory over the Raiders.
“That was the intent,” Monroe Central coach John Hochstetler said. “We intended to get off the bus and attack.”
The victory gives Monroe Central (9-0, 4-0) the Mid-Eastern Conference title and prevents the Raiders and Eastern Hancock from claiming a share of the title.
Shenandoah is now 4-4 heading into sectional play, a four-game winning streak sandwiched between two season-opening losses and two season-ending losses. The Raiders were 2-2 in MEC play.
Monroe Central ran seven plays in its first three possessions. The result was 21 points. Two possessions were one-play drives.
The Raiders started the game with a four-and-out, taking a chance and going for it on fourth-and-3 inside their own 40. Monroe Central turned around and connected on a 39-yard pass play for the first points of the game.
Shenandoah again failed to move the ball and this time punted, and then Monroe Central took five plays to score again. The next time the Bears got the ball, Jeremiah Ullom got loose for 43 yards on the first play, and it was 21-0.
“When you’re looking to compete with a team who is very good, giving them a fast start is pretty much playbook 101 you don’t want to do,” Raiders coach Jake Stilwell said.
Shenandoah got a little temporary life after the Bears’ third score. Looking at third-and-11, QB Carson Brookbank hit Bob Ayers on a short pass across the middle. Ayers bounced off one tackle, shook loose of a couple more and went 59 yards for the score. Landen Redick’s kick made it 21-7, and a 14-point deficit seemed hopeful.
But Monroe Central scored again two plays later, this one a 52-yard run by Joel Kennedy, and the rout was on.
The Bears scored again on another big play, this one a 26-yard pass from Jackson Ullom to Gavin Smithson-Burciaga as the first-quarter horn sounded.
“Credit to them, they are great players and coached very well, and they’ve got it rolling right now,” Stilwell said. “We’ve just to work on us and find those little things to improve.”
The first quarter had six touchdowns and two first downs.
Shenandoah managed its first first downs early in the second quarter and looked poised to use steady ball control to march toward a second score. But a fumble ended that, and the Raiders never really got another chance.
“We’ve got big challenges ahead, and with Shenandoah’s tradition, we knew what it meant to come here and play like this, so it was a big deal,” Hochstetler said.
The Raiders had a scary moment when receiver Drake Stevens went down in the second half after a hit to the head. He was on the turf for several minutes with medical help and coaches surrounding him before he eventually sat up and stood up before being taken off the field with a neck brace and on a stretcher.
“Hopefully it was more precautionary,” Stilwell said. “Drake told them he wanted to get up, had movement everywhere. He told them he was not going to put that neck collar on, but they got him in it, and it’s good because you need to take precautions with that sort of stuff.”
