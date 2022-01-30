RICHMOND -- Payton Moore recorded her ninth double-double of the season with 22 points and 18 rebounds Saturday, and she became the ninth player in program history to score 1,000 career points during the Anderson University women's basketball team's 80-47 victory at Earlham.
"It was great to celebrate a huge accomplishment for Payton," AU coach Jon Gin said. "She means so much to this program, and I'm really proud of her."
Lexi Dellinger led the Ravens (9-9, 6-5 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) with 25 points, and Allison Shaffer added 10 points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.
Anderson never trailed in the contest, scored 15 of the first 16 points and led 23-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Ravens started the second quarter with a 9-0 run and led 43-27 at halftime and 62-35 entering the final quarter.
Anderson's biggest lead was 78-39 after a jumper by Shaffer with 3:02 remaining.
"It's always tough getting a road win in the HCAC," Gin said. "Our team was able to battle through some adversity early and play a solid game."
The Ravens outrebounded the Quakers (0-15, 0-8) 56-40 and held a 15-3 advantage in second-chance points and 34-12 in the paint.
Anderson shot just 39% (30-of-77) overall and was 8-of-30 beyond the 3-point line and 12-of-16 at the charity stripe.
Dellinger was 3-of-9 from the perimeter, Reece Colclesser was 2-of-4 on 3-point attempts off the bench and former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor was 2-of-6 beyond the arc.
Taylor finished with eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in an impressive all-around floor game.
Moore was 8-of-16 from the floor and 6-of-9 at the free-throw line. She added three steals and three blocked shots to her historic night.
The Quakers shot just 23.2% (16-of-69) from the floor, 5-of-22 from 3-point range and 10-of-17 at the free-throw line.
Janaiya Bright was the only Earlham player in double figures with 11 points.
"Our defensive effort was great and really set the tone for us," Gin said. "It allowed us to get out and run and play our pace."
Anderson travels to Hanover (8-8, 5-6) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
