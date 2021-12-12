ANDERSON -- Payton Moore scored 26 points and pulled down 19 rebounds in a monster performance that helped the Anderson University women's basketball team cruise past Earlham 91-48 on Saturday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
Moore's rebounding total was the fourth highest in a single game in program history and just one board off the program record of 20 set three times.
The Ravens (4-5, 1-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) also tied for the 10th-highest point total in program history and scored the most points in a single game since Dec. 30, 2005.
AU's 58 rebounds also ranked 10 in program history, and the Ravens knocked down 11 3-pointers for the fourth time this season. Those performances represent four of the top eight 3-point shooting nights in program history.
"We came out focused and were ready to play," Anderson coach Jon Gin said. "We're tough when we share the ball and play together. I thought we did a really good job of getting everyone involved. It's a great way to end a long week full of games."
Jade Shipley scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting overall and 4-of-8 from 3-point range for the Ravens. Lexi Dellinger added 18 points while shooting 4-of-9 from the perimeter.
Carly Holley fell just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds off the bench.
Moore was 11-of-14 from the field and 4-of-5 at the free-throw line while adding two assists and two steals in her big game.
Anderson shot 47.1% (32-of-68) as a team and was 11-of-30 from 3-point range and 16-of-21 at the free-throw line.
Earlham (0-8, 0-3) shot just 24.6% (16-of-65) from the floor and was 5-of-27 beyond the arc and 11-of-17 on charity shots.
Alexis Gibson led the Quakers with 13 points, and Willow Runyon and Amari Bradford added 10 points each.
AU held the visitors scoreless for 8:20 in the first half and enjoyed a 23-0 run spanning the first and second quarters.
The Ravens continue HCAC play by hosting Hanover (4-3, 1-1) on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
