ANDERSON — Former Anderson High School and Anderson University baseball standout Joe Moran earned College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District honors. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program, which made the announcement Thursday, honors student-athletes who have demonstrated both academic and athletic excellence.
"Joe is an extremely talented baseball player that I believe over the next year will get a chance at the professional level," Ravens coach Mathew Bair said. "That said, his character and his strive for academic excellence are what makes him a pleasure and a blessing to coach. Anderson University and our baseball program are definitely in better places because of his influence and impact."
Moran graduated this year with a bachelor's degree in management. He has received academic all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference recognition as a sophomore, junior and senior.
During his junior year, Moran was named the HCAC MVP as the conference's top offensive player. Additionally, he earned first-team all-conference honors as a pitcher. Moran was a consensus all-region selection, receiving American Baseball Coaches Association second-team all-region honors and D3Baseball.com third-team all-region recognition.
During the summer, he was selected as a Northwoods League All-Star and was named to the Major League Dreams Showcase. Moran then became the first player in HCAC history to be invited to the Cape Cod Baseball League.
He has received four HCAC Player of the Week selections, three as a hitter and one as a pitcher. Moran became the first player on record to earn both awards in the same week.
At the plate, Moran went 110-for-307 in his career. He compiled a .358 batting average, .469 on-base percentage and a .524 slugging percentage. Moran has totaled 63 runs, 62 RBI, 22 doubles, nine home runs and 34 stolen bases.
On the pitcher's mound, Moran went 14-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 10.42 strikeouts per nine innings. He struck out 147 batters, issued 61 walks and allowed 52 runs (43 earned) on 109 hits in 127 innings.
In his sophomore year, Moran went 46-for-148 with 11 doubles, 33 RBI, 25 runs and three homers. He put together a .311 batting average and a .416 OBP.
As a pitcher, Moran went 5-2 with 9.19 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.75 ERA. He struck out 49 batters in 48 innings.
As a junior, Moran finished 46-for-127 with five homers, 27 runs, 25 RBI, 20 stolen bases and seven runs. He racked up a .362 batting average, .475 OBP and a .535 slugging percentage.
As a pitcher, Moran compiled a 7-1 record with a 3.20 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. He fanned 10.07 batters per nine innings and allowed 7.32 hits per nine innings. Moran struck out 66 batters, issued 28 walks and allowed 26 runs (21 earned) on 48 hits in 59 innings.
In his senior year, Moran went 18-for-32 with 10 runs, six stolen bases, five runs, four doubles and a homer. Among HCAC leaders, Moran ranked first in batting average (.563), first in OBP (.667), fifth in slugging (.781) and tied for fifth in stolen bases (6).
On the mound, Moran went 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA, a .178 opponent batting average, 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.00 WHIP. In four starts, he fanned 32 batters, yielded seven walks and conceded two runs on 13 hits in 20 innings.
Moran ranked first in the HCAC in strikeouts per nine innings and second in the HCAC in ERA. Among NCAA Division III leaders, Moran ranked 21st in on-base percentage and 37th in strikeouts per nine innings.
Moran is eligible to be nominated for the NCAA Division III CoSIDA Academic All-America teams for baseball, which are set to be released by CoSIDA on June 9.
