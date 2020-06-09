ANDERSON -- Anderson University baseball standout Joe Moran was tabbed as a College Sports Information Director of America (CoSIDA) third-team Academic all-American on Tuesday.
"It's an honor that is well deserved," Ravens coach Mathew Bair said. "Joe has always put his best foot forward in everything he has ever done for AU. It's a great recognition for him and our baseball program."
The CoSIDA Academic All-America program honors student-athletes that have demonstrated both academic and athletic excellence. Moran was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team last month.
"I'm extremely thankful and appreciative for my teammates and coaches," Moran said. "They were really the ones that helped me get to this point. They are some of the biggest reasons why I was able to have a decent last few years. They continue to push me to be better every day. It's a tremendous honor, and I'm glad I was able to do it as a Raven. God has blessed me so much. All glory to Him."
Moran graduated with a bachelor's degree in management with a 3.61 GPA. He has received academic all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) recognition as a sophomore, junior and senior.
During his junior year, Moran was named the HCAC MVP as the conference's top offensive player. Additionally, he earned first-team all-conference honors as a pitcher.
Moran was a consensus all-region selection, receiving American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) second-team all-region honors and D3Baseball.com third-team all-region recognition.
During the summer, he was selected as a Northwoods League All-Star and was named to the Major League Dreams Showcase. Moran then became the first player in HCAC history to be invited to the Cape Cod Baseball League.
He has received four HCAC Player of the Week selections, which include three as a hitter and one as a pitcher. Moran also became the first player on record to earn HCAC Player of the Week and HCAC Pitcher of the Week in the same week.
At the plate, Moran hit .358 (110-for-307) in his career. He compiled a .469 on-base percentage and a .524 slugging percentage. Moran has totaled 63 runs, 62 RBI, 22 doubles, nine home runs and 34 stolen bases.
On the pitcher's mound, Moran went 14-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 10.42 strikeouts per nine innings in his career. He struck out 147 batters, issued 61 walks and allowed 52 runs (43 earned) on 109 hits in 127 innings.
In his sophomore year, Moran hit .311 (46-for-148) with 11 doubles, 33 RBI, 25 runs and three homers. He also put together a .416 on-base percentage.
On the pitcher's mound, Moran went 5-2 with 9.19 strikeouts per nine innings and a 3.75 ERA. He struck out 49 batters in 48 innings.
As a junior, Moran hit .362 (46-for-127) with five homers, 27 runs, 25 RBI, 20 stolen bases and seven runs. He racked up a .475 on-base percentage and a .535 slugging percentage.
As a pitcher, Moran compiled a 7-1 record with a 3.20 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. He fanned 10.07 batters per nine innings and allowed 7.32 hits per nine innings. Moran struck out 66 batters, issued 28 walks and allowed 26 runs (21 earned) on 48 hits in 59 innings.
In his senior year, Moran hit .563 (18-for-32) with 10 RBI, six stolen bases, five runs, four doubles and a homer. Among HCAC leaders, Moran ranked first in batting average, first in on-base percentage (.667), fifth in slugging percentage (.781) and tied for fifth in stolen bases.
On the pitcher's mound, Moran went 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA, a .178 opponent batting average, 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.00 WHIP. In four starts, he fanned 32 batters, yielded seven walks and conceded two runs on 13 hits in 20 innings.
Moran ranked first in the HCAC in strikeouts per nine innings and second in the HCAC in ERA. Among NCAA Division III leaders, Moran ranked 21st in on-base percentage and 37th in strikeouts per nine innings.
