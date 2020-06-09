Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low around 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low around 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.