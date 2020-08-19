INDIANAPOLIS – Not many topics are off limits with Malik Hooker.
The Indianapolis Colts safety tends to be one of the most open players on the roster, holding court in front of his locker with honest answers in good times and bad.
On Wednesday, Hooker proved the same holds true on Zoom calls.
Speaking officially for the first time since the Colts decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract this spring, the 24-year-old sounded like a man on a mission.
“I mean, of course there was kind of a reaction to (the news), but – for me – it was more so controlling what I can control,” Hooker said. “I mean, that is out of my hands. All I can do is look forward to the future and go out this year and have a great year.”
A star at Ohio State, Hooker was Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard’s first draft pick – with the 15th overall selection – in 2017. Since then, there have been flashes of his immense potential. There’s also been frustrating battles with injury and inconsistency.
By his own standards, Hooker had “seven or eight” great games in 2019. He graded his season overall as a B+ and echoed Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ statements from the spring in saying consistency is the key to improvement this year.
Hooker’s also looking to create more turnovers and become a more demonstrative leader.
“Just trying to be that vet out there that can lead vocally,” he said. “Getting everybody lined up faster, seeing stuff faster and communicating it to the front guys that can’t see it from a bird’s-eye view like I can.”
Hooker had three interceptions as a rookie before a knee injury cut short his season after just seven games, but he’s had just four picks in 27 games since.
One of those turnovers came in highlight-reel fashion against his new quarterback.
During last year’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, the safety showed off his remarkable range. With the home team trying to put the game away in the fourth quarter, Hooker erased the gap to a wide-open receiver in the end zone and made a one-handed interception.
The play showed up in a highlight reel early in training camp, bringing back memories for Philip Rivers.
“I didn’t need to see it again, but what an awesome play,” the 38-year-old quarterback said. “I thought it was a touchdown. It ended up being a heck of a play that really was a turning point in the game.”
Those are the moments Hooker hopes to replicate with greater frequency in 2020.
During Tuesday’s practice, he had tight coverage on tight end Jack Doyle before shifting his body and getting his arm out to knock down a pass from Rivers.
It’s part of a strong start to training camp the safety attributes to enjoying a fully healthy offseason for the first time as a pro.
“Malik has really, really looked good,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Physically he looks good making plays in practice. I feel great about where he is at right now.”
Hooker had a career-high 51 tackles last season, including his first tackle for loss. And he has been chipping away at the reputation he brought into the draft as a playmaker who lacked physicality.
He – and the rest of the defensive backfield – should also get a boost this season from the addition of all-pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. More pressure on the quarterback leads to less time in coverage for defenders and more opportunities to make plays on the ball.
Almost no one disputes the fact there’s Pro Bowl potential in Hooker’s unique physical gifts. But he’s yet to put it all together on a weekly basis in the NFL.
Hooker called the decision to decline his fifth-year option a source of motivation and a chance to prove himself again this year.
That’s exactly what he plans to do.
If he succeeds, a contract extension and an extended stay at Lucas Oil Stadium will be a likely result.
“Obviously, I love Indianapolis,” Hooker said. “It’s like home for me now. I’ve been here for four (seasons). The city’s great. Obviously, the organization’s great.”
