CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Mount St. Joseph (5-3, 4-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) took a 35-18 victory against the Anderson University football team (0-8, 0-5) on Saturday.
Tyson Harley connected with James Tucker on a 2-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, but Mount St. Joseph led 21-6 at halftime.
Harley delivered a 29-yard touchdown pass to Zac Tallent, and Kolby Richardson threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Brown in the fourth quarter to round out the Ravens' scoring.
The Lions recorded 402 yards of offense while the Ravens tallied 295 yards.
Harley threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Tallent had eight receptions for 129 yards and one score.
Brown added seven receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Sam Feola led the defense with 14 tackles, and Caden McClain added 12. Jawan Coney finished with five tackles, one forced fumble and a sack.
Collin McCaffrey added nine tackles, Cayden Sotelo finished with eight and Brandon Goodman had six.
Anderson faces off with Defiance (1-7, 1-4) for Senior Day next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Macholtz Stadium.
