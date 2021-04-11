ANDERSON -- Mount St. Joseph pulled away from the Anderson University football team with a 49-30 win Saturday at Macholtz Stadium.
The Lions (4-1) totaled 505 yards of offense while the Ravens (1-4) finished with 328.
Nicholas Rawles rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore from Albion also had four receptions for 56 yards. Rawles recorded 177 all-purpose yards and two all-purpose touchdowns. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry and had a 63-yard rushing touchdown as well as a 55-yard reception.
Alex Barnett took a 94-yard kick return to the house. The senior from McCordsville racked up 166 kick return yards in addition to the touchdown.
Johnny Parker threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns. The freshman from Crown Point completed 16-of-34 attempts (47.1%).
James Tucker notched nine receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Juancarlos Ramirez recorded 11 tackles and a sack. Malandric Skipper-Blair of Anderson Prep and Sam Feola turned in five tackles each.
Collin McCaffrey forced and recovered a fumble. Ross Watson also forced a fumble. Lazarus Davis had a sack, and Tristan Chambers came up with two quarterback hurries.
Anderson hosts Hanover College (4-0) to wrap up the abbreviated spring season next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.