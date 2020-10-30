LAPEL — Lapel waited 370 days to redeem a heartbreaking first-round sectional loss in Greentown.
Back home at the Boneyard on Friday night, their biggest players made the biggest plays and the Bulldogs overcame an early two-touchdown deficit to advance to the sectional championship with a 27-14 upset of sixth-ranked and previously unbeaten Eastern.
In the other semifinal, unranked Tipton also pulled off an upset with a 56-39 win over second-ranked Eastbrook. Lapel (9-2) will travel to Tipton (8-2) next Friday.
In this meeting, the Bulldogs defense was the difference, shutting out the Comets for three quarters and forcing three turnovers. All proved to be crucial.
“As big and physical as (Eastern) is up front, that first drive or two, I thought it might take a little while for our kids to settle in,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “I thought early we were kind of riding the emotional roller coaster of the game. Once we settled down, our defense played lights out for three quarters.”
In the first quarter, the Comets moved at will against the Bulldogs. Makhai Reed and Austin Roberts capped Eastern’s first two possessions with short scoring runs to put the Comets up 14-0 while the Bulldogs could not get past midfield on offense.
All that changed on the third possession for Eastern (10-1) as it drove once again into Lapel territory, appearing to be on the verge of making it a three-score game.
But Roberts fumbled on the option play, and Lapel’s Jarod Roundtree recovered. The Bulldogs dominated the game from there.
Five plays later, Tanner Mroz hauled in a 25-yard pass from Brennan Stow to put Lapel on the board and halve the Eastern lead.
Mroz was just getting started.
After Eastern’s Kyle McCreary missed a 31-yard field goal attempt, the Bulldogs drove 65 yards before facing a fourth-and-2 at the Eastern 15. Stow rolled out and found Parker Allman for both the first down and a touchdown. Mroz missed the extra point, but Lapel was within one at 14-13 with just 1:19 left in the half.
Allman and Mroz utilized that little bit of time to combine and give Lapel the lead just before halftime.
With Eastern at midfield, Allman sacked Roberts for a 16-yard loss and forced a fumble recovered by Lapel’s Will Johnson with 26 seconds left.
After Stow’s next pass was incomplete, he hit Mroz for 12 yards then again for the final 22 yards and the go-ahead touchdown with two ticks remaining on the clock for a 19-13 halftime lead.
Mroz forced another turnover on the initial possession of the second half, tearing the ball out of Roberts’ hands after an 11-yard run to convert a fourth-and-short.
“It didn’t look like good ball security, so I just went for the rip,” Mroz said. “It felt like he just handed it off to me, and I started running with it.”
Later in the third quarter, facing a first-and-21, Mroz took the direct snap and ran 48 yards to get the Bulldogs deep into Eastern territory. Four plays later, Tyler Dollar scored from 9 yards out for the 27-14 lead with 2:09 left.
“Big players came up in the big game,” Miller said. “Dollar, Brennan, Parker, Mroz, you start going down that list, and that was a heck of an effort by the kids.”
Mroz’s night was capped defensively as he broke up a pass play that would have converted a third-and-9, forcing the Comets to punt. He was a difference maker in all three phases of the game.
“It was awesome. Everyone played great, and we played great as a team,” Mroz said. “Just win and advance. Win and advance in the tournament, and keep playing hard.”
None of the plays Mroz made shocked Miller.
“I would love to tell you I’m surprised,” Miller said. “But, after four years, nothing surprises me with Tanner Mroz. When we need him to step up, he always does. He returned kicks, he created turnovers, he made big plays on offense and I don’t think he stepped off the field one time.”
