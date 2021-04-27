ELWOOD -- A strong win was blowing toward the outfield fences Tuesday, and the champs knew exactly what to do.
Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament champion Madison-Grant had 16 hits in four turns at bat on its way to a 24-0 drubbing of Elwood in a Central Indiana Conference contest.
Nick Evans, Chad Harbert and Mason Richards made the most of the opportunity for the Argylls.
Evans clouted a pair of homers and pitched four scoreless innings, giving up two singles, hitting a batter and striking out eight. After getting hit by a pitch in the first inning, he hit home runs in his next two plate appearances. He also lost a double when the home plate umpire ruled he had stepped outside the batter’s box on the play.
“The first one I knew was out,” said Evans. “I told the guys that they really need to cut down on their swings. I have seen times when we have had this situation and try to swing really hard to get it up in the air.”
Harbert hit his round tripper two batters after Evans’ first.
“Those three home runs certainly helped,” said M-G coach Scott Haley. “But I was impressed with Mason’s three or four line drives.”
Richards had four singles and a double, though one of those singles would have been a two-bagger had it not been for the Argylls just playing station to station on the basepaths in the final two innings no matter where the ball was hit.
Teagan Yeagy had an unusual day at the plate. Officially, he was 1-for-1, driving in one run and scoring three times. He had a sacrifice fly, two walks and was hit by a pitch.
Elwood had trouble fielding the ball and problems generating any offense. Xavier Davenport and Dalton Trueblood had the team’s only hits. The Panthers did get runners to second a third in the third, but Evans fanned his third hitter of the inning to quell the threat.
The Panthers were charged with eight errors.
“I am superstitious, so I never look at a team’s stats before we play them,” said Haley. “I had heard that Elwood was down. But it is a conference game, and we don’t take anyone for granted. We’ve scored 43 runs in two nights, so I really like the way we are hitting the ball.”
Evans had no desire to rub it in against the Panthers and for good reason.
“I remember four or five years ago we were that team,” he said. “But the coaching staff and the community has really gotten behind the team to turn things around.”
The Argylls (9-2) travel to Tipton on Wednesday and host the Grant 4 tournament Saturday.
Elwood plays host to Lapel on Wednesday.
