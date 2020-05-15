ANDERSON — This April was to mark the 20th annual Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament to crown a Madison County champion.
With the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out all spring sports, that milestone tournament will have to wait until 2021, but Donate Life Indiana hosted a virtual event this week in an effort to keep Nick and his legacy of organ donation in the forefront.
This year’s competition was played on Apple or Android devices as players used the MLB Home Run Derby app to try to hit the most home runs as well as the longest bomb. The idea came about in collaboration between Indiana Donor Network external education specialist Andi Atherine and Muller’s best friend, Kevin Buckner.
“Knowing that public education is a huge piece of what I do, I was determined that we were going to do something,” Atherine said. “My predominant role is going into elementary and middle schools and educating kids on the topic (of organ donation). … When the tournament was canceled, my wheels were spinning with ‘What can we do?’
“I ended up talking to Kevin, and I said ‘What about some kind of challenge where they play home run derby on their phones?’ And we can at least honor Nick and share what the tournament is all about, and he was gung-ho and said, ‘Let’s do it.’”
In a statement previewing the event, Buckner reflected on Muller’s legacy and the important place this tournament has in the area.
“Nick played AHS baseball and was a registered organ donor, notated upon receiving his driver’s license in July 2000,” Buckner said. “He saved multiple lives by making the choice of donating his organs. In response to his accident, a group of Nick’s friends and family started an organ donation awareness group called Donate Organs Adolescents and Grown-ups. This was a play on his nickname, Nick-Doag.
“It was created to stress the importance of becoming an organ donor with an emphasis toward adolescents playing in this tournament, like Nick. It was to help adolescents generate conversations with grown-ups in their lives, as this question is asked at the BMV when one is getting their driver’s license or identification card, and it is not given a lot of attention in relation to the impact the answer can have.”
While four schools expressed interest in participating, only two — Pendleton Heights and Madison-Grant — submitted final results from the tournament. M-G junior Jace Gilman proved to wield the heaviest virtual lumber as he posted the highest individual total of 42 home runs this week. His teammate, Clayton Meranda, had the longest home run by any participating player with a monstrous 606-foot blast.
The Arabians were led by Riley Penrod with 31 round-trippers while Logan Jones hammered a 593-foot shot to pace the team in distance.
Even with limited participation, the organ donation information was filtered through area coaches to all the players, and that is the ultimate goal as Atherine, Buckner and the Muller family continue to spotlight the tremendous legacy Nick’s selfless act has left behind.
“Even though these are teenagers and maybe they don’t register their decision tomorrow, the idea of the trickle effect and they can have a conversation with their family,” Atherine said. “It’s such an important topic. It’s just a check this box at the BMV that takes three seconds. We know it’s a much more important conversation than that.”
