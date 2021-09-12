ANDERSON -- Lakeland University survived a fourth-quarter rally from the Anderson University football team to capture a 54-41 victory Saturday at Macholtz Stadium.
The Muskies (2-0) held a 48-19 lead in the third quarter before the Ravens (0-2) outscored Lakeland 22-6 in the fourth quarter.
Anderson struck first in the first quarter as Tyson Harley completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Zac Tallent. Lakeland scored to even the score at 7-7 after the first quarter.
During the second quarter, Reggie Lipscomb ran 6 yards for a touchdown to put Anderson ahead 14-7. The Muskies scored a touchdown to even the score at 14-14. Caleb Oliver delivered a 42-yard field goal to give Anderson a 17-14 lead with four minutes left in the second quarter. Lakeland put up two quick scores to enter halftime with a 28-17 lead.
The Muskies began to separate after outscoring the Ravens 20-2 in the third quarter. Lakeland added a score to take a 34-17 lead. On the point after touchdown, Sam Feola blocked the kick, and Javonte Malone returned the ball for a defensive 2-point conversion. Lakeland turned in two more touchdowns in the third to lead 48-19.
During the fourth quarter, the Ravens tallied six points when Harley completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to James Tucker. The Muskies contributed another score to take a 54-25 lead. Anderson then responded with 16 unanswered points. Lakeland fumbled a backward pass on its own 17 that rolled back to its own end zone. Hayden Lee managed to recover the ball in the end zone before it was ruled a safety instead of a touchdown. Harley completed a pass to Tallent to complete the 2-point conversion. With 29 seconds remaining, Dean Foundos connected with Tucker on a 5-yard touchdown pass. Tallent then caught a 2-point conversion from Foundos, cutting Anderson's deficit to 13.
Lakeland rolled to a 566-236 advantage in total offense. The Muskies struggled to hang onto the ball as they fumbled the ball seven times and lost four fumbles.
Harley threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Foundos also provided a passing touchdown. Lipscomb ran in a touchdown for the Ravens. Tallent closed out the day with nine receptions, 78 receiving yards, a TD reception and two 2-point conversions. Tucker racked up 10 receptions, 73 receiving yards and two TD receptions.
Oliver delivered a 42-yard field goal and converted two of three extra-point attempts.
Lee posted a defensive touchdown for the Ravens. Tristan Chambers, Jacob Holifield, Pendleton Heights' Connor Huffman and Kavel Killins each forced fumbles while Lee, PH's Caden McClain, Johnny Parker and Cayden Sotello each recovered fumbles. Feola and Aidan Roach each blocked points after touchdowns. Lee came up with a sack. Feola contributed eight tackles and a pass breakup. Malone recorded five tackles and a defensive 2-point conversion. McClain produced six tackles and a quarterback hurry. Brandon Goodman and Jawan Coney each tallied quarterback hurries while Sean McSmith also broke up a pass.
The Ravens face off with Alma College (2-0) next Saturday at 6 p.m. in Alma, Michigan.
