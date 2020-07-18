ANDERSON — Three-year-old pacing fillies were the featured attraction at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday as they squared off in the second round of Indiana Sires Stakes action. Two $33,000 divisions were featured on the evening’s 14-race card.
In the first division, Mystical Carrie was a decisive gate-to-wire winner, scoring in 1:50.2 with Trace Tetrick in the bike. After playing the bridesmaid in her first two starts of the season, Mystical Carrie scored her first win of her sophomore campaign and established a new lifetime best in the process.
Mystical Carrie left alertly from Post 3 to dictate first-half of fractions of :26.4 and :55.4. Reaching the three-quarters in 1:24.3, Mystical Carrie was still calling the shots as Genie Rockwell and Marlin Fry ranged up to apply pressure from first-over. Using a :25.4 closing kick, Mystical Carrie was able to turn back Genie Rockwell and finish six lengths to the good. As the 3-5 favorite, Mystical Carrie returned $3.20 to her backers at the betting windows.
The homebred daughter of Tellitlikeitis-Mystical Victress notched her fifth lifetime win from 14 starts and pushed her lifetime bankroll to $74,650 for owners Mystical Marker Farms LLC. Mystical Carrie is conditioned by Erv Miller. The trip to the winner’s circle with Mystical Carrie was one of five trips on the evening for Hoosier Park’s leading driver, Tetrick.
In the second division of the stakes action, Maggie Rhee made her first appearance in stakes company a winning one as she was a gritty winner in 1:51. Driven by Ricky Macomber Jr. for trainer Tim Wilson, Maggie Rhee moved first-over and was able to track down her rivals late in the lane to get the win by a head. The 1:51 clocking was a new lifetime best for the filly.
Owned by Wilson Racing Stable, N.P Neff, M.J. Eichberger, Maggie Rhee recorded her sixth lifetime win from nine outings. The daughter of Jereme’s Jet-Bow Wow Wine has now amassed $46,788 in lifetime purse earnings. The win with Maggie Rhee was also one of three victories on the evening’s 14-race card for driver Ricky Macomber Jr.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue Saturday at Hoosier Park with two $34,500 divisions for 3-year-old pacing colts featured on the evening’s 14-race card. The action will also include a $15,000 Open Trot and a $15,000 Open Pace for fillies and mares.
With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through Nov. 21.
