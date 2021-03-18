Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis earned third-team All-American honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Thursday.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis was IU’s leader in most statistical categories for a second straight year. He led the Hoosiers in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots, ranking fourth in the Big Ten at 19.1 points per game, second at 9 rebounds per game, fifth in field goal percentage at 51.7% and fifth in blocked shots at 1.4 per game.
Jackson-Davis posted 22 double-doubles and scored in double figures in 26 of 27 games for the Hoosiers. He finished third in the nation in free throws made (150) and attempted (229).
Jackson-Davis also earned third-team All-American honors from The Sporting News and USBWA and was an honorable mention All-America selection by the Associated Press.
Following IU’s season-ending 61-50 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament, Jackson-Davis said he was undecided as to whether he would return to IU for a junior season or declare for the NBA draft. Most NBA draft analysts project Jackson-Davis as a borderline late first, early second-round pick.
