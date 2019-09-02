WINCHESTER – Florida driver Steve Nasse patiently rode in second place for almost half of the Winchester 100 on Monday before taking the point and pulling away from the field for the win.
Nasse took the second spot from Travis Braden on the seventh lap of the Champion Racing Association Super Series event on Labor Day and quickly closed on the leading car of Josh Brock.
Nasse for the next 41 laps looked high and low for a way to get around Brock, finally making the pass on Lap 52 with an outside pass coming off the fourth corner.
The race was red-flagged on Lap 47 when Rick Turner and Logan Runyon tangled and both cars made heavy contact with the Turn 2 outside retaining wall.
Nasse made it a clean sweep of late model racing at Winchester by winning for the first time Sunday with the Jegs All Stars Tour.
After taking the lead from Brock, Nasse pulled away to a comfortable lead with Braden claiming the second spot by passing Brock with four laps remaining with an inside pass entering Turn 3.
Nasse won by 2.64 seconds.
Jack Dossey III and Dalton Armstrong rounded out the top five.
“I knew he (Brock) would be stronger on the long runs,” Nasse said in victory lane. “I had to get him within the first five or 10 laps on a restart. If I could get the lead, I knew we had a strong car.”
After starting 15th in the field, Indianapolis driver Eddie VanMeter drove to a sixth-place finish. Anderson’s Greg VanAlst started and finished 11th.
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL
After setting a new track record Sunday, Fort Wayne’s Billy Hutson punched his ticket to the championship event with a victory Monday.
Hutson started fifth in the Sportsman Late Model feature race following the inversion and was running second after seven laps after making an inside pass of Cory Setser entering Turn 1.
For the next 23 laps, Hutson stayed glued on the rear bumper of leader Terry Fisher Jr., making the pass for the lead on Lap 31 entering Turn 3.
KC Spillers and Austin Coe rounded out the top three after Fisher’s race ended on Lap 33.
Setser led the first two laps from the front row until he was passed by Fisher on a restart.
