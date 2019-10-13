WINCHESTER – Florida driver Stephen Nasse turned in an impressive run in winning the 48th running of the Winchester 400.
Nasse led 392 of the 400 laps Sunday to claim the victory in the season-ending race for the Champion Racing Association Super Series.
On the strength of a seventh-place finish, Anderson’s Greg VanAlst was crowned the Super Series champion.
Nasse took the lead from pole-sitter Travis Braden on the ninth lap with an inside move entering Turn 3 and turned back strong challenges from Chandler Smith and Donnie Wilson.
The race was marked by three long green flag runs of 215 laps in the middle stages.
Smith challenged Nasse just before the seventh caution flag waved on Lap 312 by trying to make the pass on the inside coming off the fourth corner, but Nasse was able to maintain the momentum and the point.
Following that pit stop, Smith’s car faded with Cory Heim, who started 15th in the 26-car field, taking over the second spot on Lap 318.
The final caution flag waved on Lap 378 for a spin by Steve Wallace, setting up a 15-lap run to the checkers.
Nasse pulled away to win by 2.3 seconds over Heim, Cody Coughlin, Braden and Brandon Watson, the only cars on the lead lap.
It was the second consecutive victory in the Winchester 400 for the Florida-based Jett Motorsports team, which had Jeff Coquette hold off Smith to win in 2018.
“Smith had me worried a couple of times,” Nasse said in victory lane. “He gave me a good run. I was going to hold the top groove all day long. All in all, it was a good weekend.”
Heim said Nasse’s car was really strong on the restarts.
“We kept working on the car all day,” he said. “We just couldn’t keep up with the 51 car.”
Coughlin said the team had several strong runs in the beginning of the race.
“We just came up a couple of spots short,” he said.
Wilson ran with Nasse for the first 144 laps, but following the first pit stop for the leaders lost the handle on his car and went five laps down before the next caution period waved on Lap 230.
Justin Haley, a winner in the NASCAR Monster Energy Series at Daytona International Speedway in July, was never a factor, parking his ride after 139 laps.
There was a total of eight caution periods for a total of 44 laps.
VanAlst finished one spot ahead of defending CRA Super Series champion Josh Brock to claim the title in his CB Fabricating-sponsored Ford.
“The car was really good in the beginning,” a joyous VanAlst said. “I can’t believe we pulled it off. People didn’t think we could do it.
“We just worked hard, and I drove hard all day. I could have driven harder, but I stayed conservative. I hate racing at Winchester.”
