ANDERSON -- Before there was a Daytona 500 or Brickyard 400, there was the National Crown at Anderson Speedway.
Now in its 71st running, the National Crown is the longest continuous stock car race in the nation, and last year it returned to the roots that started it all in 1949 on the high-banked oval.
The byrider National Crown will feature the Thunder Cars for the first time in the 70-year history of the race.
The Thunder Car drivers will compete in a 50-lap feature paying $1,000 to the winner.
There have been two different winners in Thunder Car action this year with Josh Garr and David McConnell claiming victories.
Dustin Sapp is the defending National Crown winner.
A strong field of cars is expected for the prestigious race including Ronnie Rose, Ron Phipps, Nick Warner, Aaron Jones and Michael Phipps.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive division returns to action with Michael McKinnon winning the first Anderson feature event.
Barry Turner won the first feature event of 2020.
The Hart’s Auto Crown Vic Division and the Midwest Champ Carts also are on the racing program.
Qualifying is set for 6 p.m. with racing at 8. Adult ticket price is $12 and $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12. Children under the age of 5 are admitted free.
