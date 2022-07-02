ANDERSON, Ind.—Boudoir Hanover ventured to Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino for the first time and made her debut a winning one Friday as she captured the featured event of the evening, the $115,000 Nadia Lobell Stakes for three-year-old pacing fillies.
Stopping the timer in an eye-catching 1:48.3, Boudoir Hanover established a national season’s record for three-year-old pacers and a new lifetime best with the victory. Boudoir Hanover just missed the track record for three-year-old pacing fillies which is held by another Tony Alagna trainee--Reflect With Me--who established a 1:48.2 mark in the same event in 2020.
With driver John DeLong in the bike, Boudoir Hanover left just enough to protect her rail position and landed along the rail in third. Ricky Macomber Jr. had Goo Goo Won away from the gate firing and she grabbed the lead through the opening panel in a snappy :25.2 while JK’s Rollin Baby and Michael Oosting benefitted from a pocket trip. As the field approached the half mile station in :54.1, Boudoir Hanover ranged up to take command. Trace Tetrick had Trick Of The Light on the attack first over through the three-quarters in 1:22.
As the field turned for home, the top pair were matching strides and the stage was set for a battle to the wire. Just when it appeared Trick of The Light had the momentum on the outside, Boudoir Hanover dug in gamely and used a :26.2 closing quarter to get the win by a neck.
Trick Of The Light was forced to settle for second while JK’s Rollin Baby held on for third. As the heavy betting favorite, Boudoir Hanover returned $2.80 for the victory.
“She raced tough,” DeLong noted after the victory. “We were going pretty good but she held tough all the way to the wire.”
With the win, the daughter of Captaintreacherous—Bedroomconfessions recorded the second win of her sophomore season from four starts. Boudoir Hanover pushed her lifetime bankroll to $329,471 for owners Riverview Racing, Alagna Racing, Caviart Farms, D. Plouffe, and S. Head. The win also marked the third consecutive Nadia Lobell Stakes victory for trainer Tony Alagna.
The stakes action continued just a few races later on the card as the three-year-old pacing colts took their turn in the spotlight in the $70,000 Hoosier Cup Final. JK Victory and Trace Tetrick were victorious after an impressive gate to wire 1:48.2 track record score. The 1:48.2 effort bested the previous 1:48.3 mark for three-year-old pacing geldings that was previously held in a three-way tie. The 1:48.2 effort also marked the fastest mile of the young 2022 season for a three-year-old pacer.
Leaving from post five, JK Victory wasted no time and went straight to the front to dictate fractions of :26 and :53.3. As they reached the third station Sure Thing Herman and Ricky Macomber Jr. were applying pressure from first-over and Ponda Warrior and Jimmy Whittemore looked poised to strike from the pocket at the three-quarters in 1:21.4. As the field turned for home, JK Victory was able to put away from Sure Thing Herman and keep Ponda Warrior at bay. JK Victory paced strong to the wire finishing a length to the good over Ponda Warrior and The Longest Yard and Michalel Oosting. As the betting favorite, JK Victory returned $3.80 for the victory.
Trained by Ron Burke, the son of JK Endofanera—GT Miss Royal recorded his third win in five seasonal starts. JK Victory is owned in partnership by 3 Brothers Stable and Caviart Farms.
Live racing will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Saturday, July 2 with a 12-race card. With a daily post time of 6:15pm, live racing will be conducted through December 10. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.