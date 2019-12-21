LAPEL — By the end of this night, there were 1,074 combined wins for the two head coaches roaming the sidelines.
Not bad for a couple kids from a small town like Lapel.
The town welcomed one of its favorite sons back in the name of basketball Saturday as 1974 graduate Mark Barnhizer returned as coach of Lafayette Jefferson and left with an 82-60 victory over his former teammate, 1972 graduate Jimmie Howell.
“We grew up next door neighbors,” Howell said. “We played basketball, softball, whiffle ball all the time.”
Barnhizer contacted Howell shortly after taking the Bronchos’ job last spring. It was important for his sons to play at least one game in his boyhood hometown.
“I’m enough older than him that, I was in bed one night when he texted me or emailed me. I don’t remember which’,” Howell said. “I’d gotten to know his boys a little bit, and he said that the boys would love to play in Lapel, if we can work it out.”
His sons contributed largely to the Jeff victory as junior Brooks Barnhizer nearly recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals. His senior brother, Braxton, added 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Coach Barnhizer knew basketball would always be a large part of the equation for both he and Howell.
“I’m so glad he’s here,” Barnhizer said. “I know that Lapel will always be good as long as Jimmie is here.”
Lapel (5-3) led early, scoring the first five points on a Cole Alexander jumper and a Carson Huber 3-point shot.
But Jeff scored the next nine points and took the lead for good on a dunk by Brooks Barnhizer. The Bronchos pulled away largely on the strength of the shooting of senior Avery Beaver, who poured in a game-high 36 points and connected eight times from long range.
Huber led Lapel with 14 points and five rebounds while Alexander added 10.
But this matchup between Class 2A Lapel and Class 4A No. 3-ranked Lafayette Jeff (6-0) was about more than getting a win and a loss. This was about two coaching greats from the same small town getting the rare chance to go head-to-head.
“I think we always knew we’d be around basketball,” Barnhizer said. “I don’t know if coaching was in our minds at that time, but when the playing is done, the natural progression is to coaching.”
While Howell carried 615 wins into Friday’s contest and is the all-time leader with 253 wins at Lapel, Barnhizer, including a stint in Alabama, now has a total of 459 wins to his credit. Barnhizer is also the boys all-time leading scorer in Lapel history with 1,829 points, long before the advent of the 3-point line. He went on to Purdue for a year before transferring to play at Auburn.
But no matter where he’s played or coached, Lapel is home to Barnhizer, especially the Old Dawg House.
“You don’t realize how special it is until you aren’t in it anymore,” Barnhizer said. “That was such a great place to play. This town is such a special place to me. It will be until the day I die.”
After the Christmas holiday, the Bulldogs will host Daleville on Dec. 28.
Lapel defeated the Bronchos in the junior varsity game 65-59, with sophomore Griffin Craig scoring 25 points to lead the Bulldogs.
