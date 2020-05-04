BLOOMINGTON – When will college sports come back? That’s remained the burning question as some states around the country are starting to re-open this week while trying to manage the coronavirus pandemic.
As the Big Ten announced Monday it has extended its suspension of team activities through June 1, the NCAA provided more clarity on what it would take for college sports to resume in the United States.
The NCAA released its guidelines, which include nine core principles and three phases. The first two principles center around states and local authorities having a plan in place for resocialization without national prohibitions. In accordance with that plan, states must show a 14-day downward trend of reported influenza-like illness and COVID-like syndromic cases.
Principles three and four include plans in place for the resocialization of students and resocialization of student-athletes. It requires temperature checks for all-student athletes and for student athletes, coaches and support staff to stay home when feeling sick.
The remaining principles require adequate personal protective equipment for athletics health care providers. Athletic spaces must be continuously sanitized. Reliable, rapid diagnostic testing must be available for any individual suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms, and there must be a local surveillance system in place so new cases can be identified and isolated.
Finally, a risk analysis must be in place to consider issues such as economics, education, restoration of society and medical risk of sport participation, including COVID-19 infection and possible death.
The three-phase approach involving resumption of team activities begins with physical distancing and gatherings of less than 10 people, then expands to gatherings of less than 50 people in Phase 2. Gyms and common areas where students congregate, such as locker rooms, would open in Phase 3, provided those areas are properly sanitized.
When athletics will resume at Indiana University remains to be seen. Last week, Indiana president Michael McRobbie released five scenarios for re-opening campus for the fall semester, including a full re-opening and a hybrid re-opening that would combine in-person and virtual learning. Both of those scenarios would qualify for resocialization.
On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb released a five-phase plan on re-opening the state. The state entered the second phase of that plan Monday, with hopes of achieving the final phase of a full re-open by July 4. New COVID cases in the state have declined from 804 on April 30 to 579 on May 3. As of May 3, there were 19,295 confirmed cases in the state, with 1,115 deaths.
Last month, Indiana football coach Tom Allen said having organized team activities in June or July would be critical in getting his team ready for its scheduled football opener Sept. 4 at Wisconsin. Allen said on his radio show last week it could take less time than that from when players arrive on campus to get ready to play in games. IU has canceled all university events through July 31 due to the pandemic.
“Six weeks is kind of the minimum from when you start that progression to when you kick off,” Allen said. “If you have to, you could probably do it in the month. But it will be hard, and there will be consequences from that physically.”
Allen said June would be a critical month for players to prepare on their own from a cardiovascular standpoint.
“You’ve got to train from the month of June from a running perspective to hopefully get your players back sometime in July to get the process rolling,” Allen said.
IU is continuing its position meetings with players on Zoom, and Allen said he’s working with coaches this month to install the offense and defense to prepare for the season. IU strength coach Aaron Wellman, meanwhile, has given players a three-week plan to ramp up for potential organized team activities in June, even if those activities are done remotely.
“Until someone gives me word there’s no football in the fall, we’re assuming we’re going to have these guys ready to play when they come back,” Wellman said.
Wellman said his biggest concern entering the season is potential soft-tissue injuries. Wellman noted there was an increase in Achilles injuries following the NFL lockout in 2011 and an increase in knee injuries following the NBA lockout the same year.
“Those things happen when you don’t have enough time to build resiliency in the tissues,” Wellman said.
IU BTN TAKEOVER
IU will be taking over the Big Ten Network, as a 24-hour window devoted to Hoosiers sports content will air from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The programming includes the debut of “Worth The Wait,” a documentary produced by Blueline Pictures in Bloomington that chronicles the rise of the eight-time national champion IU men’s soccer program. It will air at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Other highlights include IU men’s basketball wins against Ohio State in 2011 (9 a.m.), Kansas in 2016 (10 a.m.) and Kentucky in 2011 (6:30 p.m.) on Tuesday. IU football’s Old Oaken Bucket win over rival Purdue in 2019 will air at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BIG TEN HEALTH INITIATIVES
In conjunction with May being national mental health awareness month, the Big Ten announced new mental health initiatives, including the formation of a Big Ten Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet. It includes representatives from all 14 Big Ten teams. IU’s representatives are Dr. Troy Moles, IU’s director of counseling and sports psychology, and Mattie White, IU senior associate athletic director for academic services and the Excellence Academy.
New Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has expressed the importance of providing mental health services to athletes since taking over the post in January. The league also announced all Big Ten student-athletes, coaches, full-time members of university athletic departments and conference staff members will receive free, unlimited access to Calm -- a mental fitness app that helps individuals experience lower stress, less anxiety, improved focus and get more restful sleep.
