BLOOMINGTON – Nebraska’s bold position that it may play fall sports on its own in 2020, defying the Big Ten’s cancellation announcement Tuesday, would present a number of legal and financial hurdles to pull off.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren offered a stronger response to Nebraska’s position late Tuesday, telling Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports he would kick the school out of the league if it broke ranks with the conference’s ruling.
The Big Ten’s Bylaws give Warren broad powers to enforce decisions made by the conference's Council of Presidents, which voted Tuesday to cancel fall sports due to concerns about the health and safety of student-athletes competing during the global coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, Bylaw 6.01 on Institutional Control states: “It shall be the responsibility of each member university: A. To adhere to and enforce all Conference Rules and Agreements, and the NCAA Constitution, Bylaws and Regulations and their respective interpretations.”
Attorney and sports legal analyst Daniel Wallach said it would be difficult for Nebraska to challenge the Big Ten’s rulings through litigation.
“The Big Ten is a private association, and the courts are not going to interfere with the inner workings of a private association, barring some egregious conduct,” Wallach said. “So the law really winds up on the side of the Big Ten Conference.”
Another issue is media rights. The Big Ten controls Nebraska’s media rights with Fox Sports, ESPN and the Big Ten Network, which paid the school $54 million in revenue in 2019. Playing a game on an alternative national network or on an alternative conference rights agreement would result in a breach of contract. Some conferences provide waivers for conference members to pursue local broadcasts of games, but it is unclear based on the Big Ten’s Bylaws if schools would be granted that permission.
“It does raise some questions, where is Nebraska going to get its TV revenue from if not from the Big Ten? Are they going to join another conference?,” Wallach said. “Certainly, that’s a step down in terms of revenue generation.
“If they go back to the Big 12, that’s based upon media revenues, conference revenues generated and distributed to schools, that’s like a 50% stepdown to salvage one season. I don’t know if the school would want to take an action that could jeopardize its long-term relationship and long-term revenue streams that are far more important.”
Another avenue that could be reached would be for Nebraska to reach a legal settlement to leave the Big Ten. Texas A&M paid a reported $15 million to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC in 2012. There is no specific financial penalty documented in the Big Ten’s 141-page bylaws for a member leaving the conference, but any potential litigation of more than $250,000 would be reviewed and voted upon by the Council of Presidents.
Wallach said Warren’s background as a former attorney also should give Nebraska administration pause in its decision to attempt to break away from the league’s ruling.
“A former lawyer, in his first year as a commissioner, that’s not exactly the ideal circumstance if you are going to buck the system,” Wallach said. “Because (Warren) can’t afford to look weak here.”
