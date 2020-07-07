BLOOMINGTON – Expectations were high for Nebraska in 2019, but with sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez banged up throughout the season, the Cornhuskers were unable to establish any consistency.
A disappointing overtime loss at Colorado set the tone for the rest of the season. Nebraska was 4-2 before stumbling to a four-game losing streak, which included home losses to Indiana and Wisconsin. A home loss to rival Iowa on a last-second field goal ended Nebraska’s season at 5-7, short of a bowl berth in Scott Frost’s second year as coach.
Martinez missed two games with a knee injury, finishing the year with 1,956 yards passing, 10 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. But there were some bright spots offensively. Wan’Dale Robinson emerged as one of the top offensive threats in the Big Ten as a freshman, finishing with 453 yards receiving, 340 yards rushing and 5 TDs (3 rushing, 2 receiving).
In year three, Frost is looking to build a steadier team on both sides of the football. Nebraska’s defense allowed 30 or more points seven times against 10 power five conference opponents. The Cornhuskers return just four starters on defense, so there will be plenty of competition for starting jobs in fall camp.
“We’re going to be interesting as a team,” Frost told the Omaha World-Herald. “We have some veterans who have been through a lot and ready to take on a lot. And we have some new guys who are going to have to learn what to do and how to do it.”
No starting position is set in stone, even quarterback, where Luke McCaffrey, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers standout running back Christian McCaffery, will push Martinez for the starting job. McCaffery passed for 142 yards and 2 TDs and rushed for 166 yards and 1 TD in limited playing time last season.
“We have a mix, some new guys at linebacker and receiver, and veterans at places like tight end and offensive line,” Frost said. “Because of that we’re going to approach things a little different. We’ll need to keep the older guys from getting bored and get the younger guys in shape and knowing what to do.”
Here’s an early look at Nebraska heading into the 2020 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
Lamar Jackson was one of the top cover cornerbacks in the Big Ten last season for Nebraska with three interceptions and 40 tackles. Linebacker Mohamed Barry was another consistent player defensively for the Cornhuskers last season with 89 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack. Quarterback Noah Vedral opted to leave for Rutgers as a graduate transfer after passing for 418 yards and rushing for 106 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2019. Wide receiver JD Spielman, Nebraska’s top receiver last season with 49 catches for 898 yards and 5 TDs, also has entered the transfer portal.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
Speedy incoming freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts could provide Martinez another big-play threat. A four-star recruit, Betts caught 46 career touchdowns during his career at Bellevue (Neb.) West HS. Incoming freshman offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (6-6, 280) could help right away in the interior of Nebraska’s offensive line at either guard or center. Junior wide receiver Omar Manning, a JUCO transfer, is a bigger target (6-4, 225 pounds) capable of developing into a possession receiver.
PROSPECTS FOR 2020
Everyone keeps waiting for Nebraska’s football fortunes to turn. Depth and size remain an issue on defense. Offensively, Nebraska has a chance to be dynamic if Martinez can stay healthy and Robinson can duplicate his freshman success. Getting back to a bowl should be the immediate goal. Frost still needs a few more recruiting classes to get the Cornhuskers back to being contenders in the Big Ten West division.
