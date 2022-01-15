LAPEL -- Saturday's Neil Muse Wrestling Invitational at Lapel afforded the host school's athletes preparation for the sectional as well as seven Pendleton Heights reserves varsity experience.
Lapel won two of three matches, including a 36-27 decision over the PH junior varsity, with four Bulldogs going 3-0.
The Bulldogs' other matches ended in ties, and in such cases criteria is used to determine a winner. The 36-all dual with Eastern Hancock went Lapel's way, while in the match against Clinton Central that was 30-30, the Bulldogs were on the short end.
"We have a couple of kids sick and it's been killing us recently, in the last few matches," Lapel coach John Morris said. "At least we're sick now and we have a couple of weeks before the sectional, but as a whole, we wrestled really well."
Lapel did not advance any wrestlers to the semistate last year, but the Bulldogs are pinning their hopes on at last two seniors to break through this time.
Grant Morris, the Madison County Tournament runner-up at 195 pounds, improved to 24-3 with three wins, and Kyle Shelton (18-9), also a County runner-up at 152, likewise went 3-0.
"(Grant) and Kyle are clearly the leaders of our team and it shows in the wrestling room and it shows in practice and it shows on the mat," John Morris said. "And Grant has been everything I've expected coming into the year."
Also with three wins for Lapel were Charlie Pitcock (160) and Grissom Jernigan (220).
Braken Little (18-7) won twice wrestling at 106 and moved up to 113 for his other match, but lost that.
The Bulldogs will compete in the Elwood sectional Jan. 29, as will PH, whose varsity was at Yorktown Saturday for the Hoosier Heritage Conference meet.
"I think we're ready," John Morris said. "We have wrestled really well the last couple of weeks with the kids that we've had. Grant, Kyle and Braken Little are the three I expect to go the furthest and hopefully we can sneak a couple of others in there" to the PH regional.
PH brought seven JV wrestlers to Lapel, and the Arabians also fell to Eastern Hancock (51-6) and Clinton Central (30-28).
Max Bowers (120) and Kaden Hasty (145) were 3-0 for PH, and Alex Heineman (132) was 2-1.
"We have a very young crew, and 20 freshmen," said Taylor Grim, who coached the Arabians' JV Saturday. "We have a lot of stacked weight classes and I would be happy if any of them would fill in at varsity."
Four area girls competed in the IHSGW State Finals Friday night at Kokomo.
Alexandria's Leila Thomas placed fifth at 195, winning twice by fall in the consolation bracket. Her teammate Haylee Hines was eighth at 250. The Tigers scored 11 team points.
PH's Kasey Cruse (170) took seventh (four team points) and Meranda Robinette (152) was pinned in the round of 16.
