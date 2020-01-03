INDIANAPOLIS – Quenton Nelson was almost apologetic as he described the two-week breather he allowed himself at the beginning of 2019.
“Last year, after my rookie season, I felt like I needed a break,” Nelson said Monday, as the Indianapolis Colts packed up following the regular season. “Playing 18 games, not counting the preseason and camp and all that stuff, it was a long year.”
The sentiment is completely understandable, especially considering the demands the NFL Draft process places on prospects. But Nelson quickly mentioned he won’t take a similar break this year.
His offseason plan will soon be broken up for a brief trip to Orlando, Fla., for his second straight Pro Bowl. But even that trip will have a business component.
“I’ll make sure I find the gym down there,” Nelson said.
There are many reasons the Indianapolis Colts love their hyper-rare left guard. His tireless work ethic and relentless pursuit to improve rank at the top of the list.
Those qualities also are a big part of the reason Nelson was named a first-team all-pro by the Associated Press on Friday for the second straight season.
He’s the first player in franchise history to be so honored, and he’s the first offensive lineman and just the seventh player overall to be named first-team all-pro in each of his first two seasons since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.
Devin Hester, Barry Sanders, Keith Jackson, Eric Dickerson, Lawrence Taylor and Earl Campbell were the first six. Four of those players – Sanders, Dickerson, Taylor and Campbell – are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Hester will be eligible for the first time in 2021.
“Q is unique, man – not only as a player but as a teammate,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “Y’all don’t get to see the raw stuff right after a game, a win or a loss. I love going in the locker room. You hate it after the losses, but when you see this kid’s care factor, it’s like somebody shot him when things don’t go well for us.
“It is a deep hurt, and it’s infectious. So (we’re) fortunate to have him, and he’ll continue to get better. He hasn’t reached his ceiling yet.”
And Nelson isn’t Indianapolis’ only young building block.
Linebacker Darius Leonard, also a first-team all-pro last year as a rookie, was named to the second team Friday.
Despite missing 13 games, Leonard finished with 121 tackles, five sacks, five interceptions and two forced fumbles. He also had seven tackles for loss and seven passes defensed during another tour de force performance.
Leonard will join Nelson as a starter for the AFC in the Pro Bowl on Jan. 26.
“He’s a natural playmaker,” Ballard said. “You saw it in college. He took the ball away and made plays in college, and that hasn’t changed.”
