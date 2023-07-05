CARY, NC--The Third Annual Quenton Nelson Blocking Cancer event, presented by Gregor Private Wealth Group at Merrill Lynch, will take place Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. The two-day event features an auction dinner at the Lucas Estate in Carmel, Indiana on Friday, followed by a celebrity softball game at Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday. The money raised will benefit the V Foundation and support some of the best cancer researchers in the country. The event has raised over $400,000 since the partnership began.
“Working alongside the V Foundation, we are taking steps needed to get closer to the goal of a world without cancer,” Nelson said. “I am honored to support the V Foundation and excited we are adding the softball game to this year’s event, giving more people opportunities to support this life-saving cause.”
Cayleigh Griffin, host and reporter for Bally Sports Ohio and the pre and postgame host of “Cavaliers Live” will host the auction dinner at the Lucas Estate. The auction will feature packages that include a VIP experience at ESPN’s V Week in New York City in December. Tickets start at $500 and can be purchased at https://vfoundation.ejoinme.org/qnbc23/.
Nelson is working with the Indianapolis Indians to host the charity softball game on Saturday, July 22. The game will feature special appearances from Indianapolis Colts players. Fans are welcome to attend. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in advance.
“This year, we will recognize the 30th anniversary of the V Foundation, the undeniable impact of research on cancer outcomes in the last 30 years, and our vision of Victory Over Cancer,” said V Foundation CEO Shane Jacobson. “We are incredibly thankful for Quenton’s commitment to our vision and the support of the great Indianapolis community."
The fund-a-need at this year’s Blocking Cancer event is therapeutic resistance. Resistance happens when cancer is initially treated successfully but later has found a way around the treatment regimen. There is a greater need than ever before to understand why cancers become resistant and to develop new drugs that cancers will have a harder time becoming resistant to.
The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded over $310 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations are awarded to cancer research and programs.