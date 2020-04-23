'Never in a million years did I think this is how it would be'

ELWOOD — Elwood second baseman Dakota Davis is the leading returning hitter for a Panthers baseball team that was hoping to bounce back from an 8-20 season a year ago.
Also able to play shortstop and the outfield, Davis hit .261 as a junior with a double and six RBI. He posted an on-base percentage of .375 and stole six bases while fielding his position with an .891 percentage. He was tied for third on the team with 15 runs scored, the last coming in his final game, a 9-7 sectional loss to Taylor.
Davis is undecided on what he will be doing after high school.
Here is his senior letter:
“The coronavirus has taken our country by storm causing havoc everywhere you look. In my personal opinion the leader of our country, Donald Trump, and our country as a whole has overlooked the situation. We knew it was coming and knew it was bad. We should have taken precautions before it got here, not after. That is what caused it to get to this point. Everyone rushed the stores creating madness and even more social interaction by thinking we only had a few cases at this time, when in reality it was being spread by so many people gathering in these public places at once. This has had many effects and brought our economy down drastically.
“As I said, everyone went into havoc which caused shortages. When just entering stores, you see signs limiting toilet paper. The shelves are empty. Milk is gone, essentials like bread, cheese and canned goods are gone and constantly being restocked if available. The economy was destroyed leaving 6.6 million Americans jobless and filing for unemployment. This crisis has left many people struggling.
“It has also changed my life in many ways personally. I do not really get to go home to see my family. My mom works at St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson and has COVID-19 patients that she comes into contact with, creating the possibility of her bringing it home. My sister works at Community Hospital Anderson in the ER and has had multiple patients being seen for COVID-19 symptoms, and they even have the special beds for recovery. I have been home twice for a few hours and see the stress it is causing firsthand. I have had asthma and a very weak immune system ever since I was a baby and had multiple cases of pneumonia. This creates a sense of worry for my family. They do not want me home, just because of the possibility of getting it from them and possibly not being able to fight it off very well. My dad was quarantined at my grandparents, and he just got out. So I’m allowed to return there now, but I have been staying at Coryells for the past month, just trying to avoid exposure.
“This has changed my everyday life in a whole different aspect as well. I am a very outgoing person who likes interaction, in which we are not able to have. It also has changed, and honestly kind of ruined, my senior year. I was raised in the game of baseball. My grandpa was the assistant coach on the high school team before I was born, so I was always there because he and my grandma were a huge part of my childhood and still are. I started playing at the age of 3 and have always had big dreams of playing somewhere after high school. I had a few small schools emailing me after last year but nothing super serious. I wanted to go and put on the best season I possibly could and make my family proud to go on to play college baseball somewhere, and now I have no chance. It went from just me taking extra bats in the cage by myself to me sitting and thinking about how I played my last game without even knowing it. My grandpa was going to coach one last year because we wanted to have one last chance on the field together, and it got stripped from both of us. My grandma has never missed a game. She was already talking about how ready she was to see me play, and all it turned into was us crying together because that’s never going to happen again.
“The schooling is online. My friends are online. It’s not the same, and we do not like it. Never in a million years did I think this is how it would be. I did not think we would be missing school and admitting how being out of school actually sucks, but it does. Everything is closed. You cannot be out. You cannot see your closest friends. You cannot do the simplest of things, and it is unfathomable. However, I know my fellow classmates and I are strong, and we will get through this together. It has only made us closer. We are like no other class, and I thank you and all of my teachers for everything you have done for us. I also want to thank my classmates for making the best memories that will last a lifetime.
Class of 2020 Strong”