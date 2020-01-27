BLOOMINGTON – As new Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren began his tour of conference campuses over the weekend at Indiana University, he was struck by the knowledge of fans and intelligence of questions asked by student-athletes.
Warren knows he has an enormous task ahead in replacing Jim Delany, who led the conference to record revenues and innovations during his 31-year tenure. So that’s why he has set a goal to see all 351 teams in the 14-member conference compete between now and the end of the year.
“There’s nothing like having the opportunity to go and see it and feel it,” Warren said. “To do my job at the highest level, I felt it was important for me to go and spend the time.”
Warren said his goal is to talk to as many administrators, college presidents and, most importantly, student-athletes to gauge their feedback and concerns. He comes into the conference at a time of change in college athletics. Last fall, the NCAA board of directors tasked the agency to come up with reforms to allow college athletes to profit off name, image and likeness. It came via public pressure from the Fair Pay to Play Act, passed by legislators in California to allow college student-athletes in the state to profit off endorsements beginning in 2022.
Just three weeks since taking over the job on Jan. 2, Warren remains in the information-gathering stage. He views it as a chance to improve college athletics but said student-athletes should be at the core of all decision making. He will even bounce ideas off his son, who is a college football player in the SEC at Mississippi State.
“We have to start within and ask ourselves from an honest standpoint, the decisions we make, what will be in the best interests for our student athletes?,” Warren said. “So many times in life and community and society, people think just money solves all issues, just if you have a group of individuals or a group of people and you have an issue that you can’t really resolve, that it may require some work, well, just pay the people some money, and it will make it go away. I don’t want to take that easy road.”
To that end, Warren wants one of his key cornerstones to be ensuring the mental health and wellness of both students and student-athletes on campus.
“If they have concerns, whether they are depressed, whether they are struggling, whether they have anxiety or whether it is due to family crisis issues or final exams or male or female relationships or anxiety over a big game, I want to make sure they know that we are there,” Warren said. “Some of the studies that I’ve read recently are disturbing, when you look at the number of people on our campuses who have contemplated suicide or said they felt lonely during the last year or their feelings of hopelessness.”
Warren offered his thoughts on other Big Ten issues:
• On the physicality and grind of playing 20 conference men’s basketball games and whether officials allow too much contact: “I really am pleased with our style of play. … I think our demanding style, our physical style, people call it hockey-basketball, I think it’s going to be, in years like this, it’s going to pay dividends. I think that’s one of the reasons why our teams have done well.”
• On the Big Ten playing nine conference games in football: “I do feel strongly about the nine-game schedule. I just think it works and has worked for us. I think one thing about our teams is they are physically tough. They are battle tested. They can play anywhere. They can play in a dome. They can play outdoors.”
STILL BALANCED
The Big Ten remains balanced in men’s basketball, with 12 teams ranked in the NCAA top 45 in Net Rankings. Michigan State and Illinois remain atop the league standings with 7-2 records, with Maryland and Rutgers both just a game back at 6-3.
Six Big Ten teams landed in the AP men’s basketball Top 25 this week — Michigan State (14), Maryland (15), Iowa (18), Illinois (19), Penn State (24) and Rutgers (25).
Road teams fared better in conference this past week. Notable conference road wins included Illinois winning at Purdue 77-62, Maryland winning at Indiana 77-76, Penn State winning at Michigan 72-63 and Minnesota winning at Ohio State 62-59.
GAME CHANGER
Last week, at the NCAA convention in Anaheim, Calif., the agency approved legislation to allow elite Olympic athletes to be compensated for training and travel expenses.
Indiana swim coach Ray Looze views the policy change as a step in the right direction that will help keep more elite athletes on campus. Looze pointed out two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, one of his former swimmers, left $85,000 on the table in endorsements in 2017 because she wanted to fulfill her obligation to swim collegiately for the Hoosiers.
“People shouldn’t have to do that when it’s Olympic Gold,” Looze said. “Name, image and likeness, I don’t believe we should pay people, but I also believe that if they are an exceptional athlete, just like anyone else, they should be able to profit off of that.
“So I think, you’re going to see some of the elite athletes that are going pro, I think you are going to see them stay because I think they’d like collegiate experience. This is fun. I think that’s why Lilly stayed. But I can see more staying and getting their degree and having that great experience and those life-long friendships.”
