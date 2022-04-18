INDIANAPOLIS – Stephon Gilmore knows the questions are coming.
He’ll be 32 years old in September, and he’s coming off a pair of seasons limited by injury. As he started a new chapter of his decorated career Monday with the Indianapolis Colts, Gilmore said he believes he can get back to the form that made him the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.
But not by taking anything for granted.
“I’ve got to earn it,” he said during an introductory video conference call. “You can’t do that until you put the work in, until you go out each and every week and earn it. So that’s the mindset I take.”
Indianapolis is optimistic Gilmore can help an ascending defense take the next step into the league’s elite. Before the offseason movement began, head coach Frank Reich said he believed the Colts could be a top-five defense under new coordinator Gus Bradley.
Since then, the team has added Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, respected veteran safety Rodney McLeod and Gilmore.
The two-time All-Pro cornerback is excited to play in Bradley’s man-match Cover-3 scheme, but it’s Indianapolis’ personnel that really drew him toward the franchise.
Gilmore joined defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and fellow cornerback Kenny Moore II at the Pro Bowl last season.
“I think it’s a good scheme,” Gilmore said. “Obviously, I think more of the pieces around it on the defense was more of the attractive thing. You never know going into the season. You could have a certain way of doing things, but until you get out there and play and know your players and those of types of things, you really don’t know.
“So I’m just looking forward to just getting better as an individual, working on my technique and playing the scheme the right way it’s supposed to be played.”
That process is underway with the start of the offseason program Monday. Players will do only strength and conditioning work in this initial phase, but it’s a chance for the new additions to begin bonding with their teammates.
When the Colts progress to on-field work later in the spring, Gilmore will begin to get a feel for his specific role in the defense.
He believes zone coverage is easier to play than man because there’s less stress on the defender, and he’ll look for spots to insert his aggressive playing style into the scheme.
Gilmore has been a playmaker throughout his 10-year career with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers. He had a pair of interceptions despite playing just eight games with the Panthers last year and has 27 picks, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries for his career.
Takeaways will continue to be a major focus under Bradley, but Gilmore said he’ll be smart about picking his opportunities to increase the intensity.
“I think there’s a time and place for it,” he said. “… That’s not the only thing I can do, is be aggressive. I can do other things, too. Whenever that time comes, I can do it because you can’t just (be aggressive) the whole game. You have to switch it up because other players are good, too. You have to play that mind game during the game also.”
Last week’s visit to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center gave Gilmore a chance to meet the coaching staff and general manager Chris Ballard in person and get a feeling for his fit in Indianapolis.
But a big part of the five-time Pro Bowler’s comfort level with the Colts comes from the potential he sees with the team. Indianapolis was 9-8 a year ago and missed out on the postseason after a disastrous loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the regular season finale.
Before that collapse, however, the Colts were seen as a darkhorse contender in the AFC. In addition to the defensive upgrades, Indianapolis also added quarterback Matt Ryan in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.
Gilmore agreed to a two-year deal reportedly worth $23 million with one goal in mind – helping the Colts take the next step toward championship contention.
“I just wanted to be patient and weigh out my options and find the right fit for me and my family,” Gilmore said of the lengthy free agent process. “I think the Colts – came in and talked to the coaches – and it just felt right. It was one of those things where it just felt right in my heart to come here, especially with the talent on the team.
“Me watching them from afar last year, what they did last year – and (they were) right there. I just wanted to come in and try to help the team get over that hump. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”