MIDDLETOWN — The Shenandoah Radiers football team looks to avenge last year’s sectional championship loss, only this time with a set of fresh faces.
The Raiders will return just three defensive starters and four on the offensive side. However, coach Jordan McCaslin expects his 2019 squad to surprise teams from the jump and attributes this to the strength of the classes before them.
“Our goals, I think, have been the same for the last few years,” he said. “Definitely win a conference championship and then win a sectional championship and see how far we can go from there.”
The Raiders’ summer workouts have also been affected by the loss of seniors, as they had little time to put the pieces together for the upcoming season. McCaslin put the focus on teaching, making sure everyone knows their job and making sure everyone is on the same page.
“Right now, I think it’s just getting better each week. I’ve seen improvement all through the summer,” said McCaslin.
Not all the missing pieces of the puzzle were a result of graduation. Two-year starting quarterback Peyton Starks, who threw for 25 touchdowns last season, was suspended just prior to the season for breaking school rules. Junior Tanner Goff will be under center, having attempted one pass last year.
On the defensive side of the ball, junior linebacker Josh Farmer is the player to watch. His 114 tackles as a sophomore led the team, and he will be looking to improve on that number this season.
“Josh isn’t much of a vocal kid. But his actions, the way he plays, attacks the weight room, attacks practice. His actions speak much louder than words,” said McCaslin. “We will look to those guys to lead us on both sides of the ball.”
Farmer will also be a big part of Shenandoah's vaunted ground game after the graduations of Dallas Pugsley and Gabe Young. Young will be playing slot receiver at Olivet Nazarene University this season.
The biggest challenge of the year? The boys up front. Developing the offensive and defensive line is going to be a focal point throughout the season.
“The main key is making sure we win the line of scrimmage battle, first,” McCaslin said. “We’ve got some really good skilled kids, but that won’t help much if they have nowhere to go.”
Another added twist is a new sectional alignment. The Raiders will no longer have to contend with Lapel, the team that defeated them in the last two sectional title games, but traditional power Indianapolis Scecina is now in the Raiders’ bracket. However, Shenandoah’s attitude remains the same.
“We’re just trying to win that sectional. Nothing much changes,” McCaslin said. “Our first three games are against sectional opponents, so we will be able to see where we are at from the get-go.”
The Raiders will get a chance to see what they are made of right as the season gets underway. They will host defending sectional champion Scecina in their first game Aug. 23.
