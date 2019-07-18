CHICAGO — New Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is aware of the expectations that have been created by the two coaches who preceded him.
Urban Meyer went 83-9 in seven seasons at Ohio State, with one national title (2014) and three Big Ten championships. Before that, Jim Tressel won six Big Ten titles and a national championship in a nine-year stint from 2001-10.
“You don't replace a legend,” Day said of Meyer at Big Ten Football Media Days. “You don't replace one of the best football coaches in the history of the game. What you can do is just be yourself.”
The 40-year-old Day went 3-0 as OSU’s interim coach last year when Meyer was suspended. But in taking the job full time, Day's trying to establish toughness on and off the field.
“That's what I'm doing, and focusing on what we call tough love,” Day said. “Tough is being tough, being tough on the field, and with our strength and conditioning program being the backbone of our program, they have to be tough. Our guys gotta be — it's a tough game. We've got to make tough decisions. Leadership is tough, challenging your teammate.”
A former University of New Hampshire quarterback, Day was influenced by not just Meyer but former NFL and current UCLA coach Chip Kelly, who was Day’s coach at UNH.
Day intends to bring some air-raid concepts to Meyer’s spread offense and is consulting with former Indiana football coach Kevin Wilson, who has replaced him as offensive coordinator.
“The exciting thing about college football is every year that offense is going to adapt based on your personnel,” Day said. “Losing as many guys as we lost on offense, it's going to look different this year, and that's an exciting journey as we move into August.”
The Buckeyes will play their first Big Ten game of the season at Indiana on Sept. 14. Day still intends to consult Meyer, who remains in an administrative role in OSU’s athletic department as an assistant athletic director.
“I'd be crazy if I didn't ...,” Day said. “He's been unbelievable in terms of understanding when to be there, when to step away. He's taken multiple phone calls from me just looking for advice on how to handle certain things.”
SCOTT ACCOLADES
IU sophomore running back Stevie Scott Jr. has earned a pair of preseason accolades, being named to the both the Maxwell and Doak Walker Award lists after rushing for 1,137 yards and 10 TDs as a true freshman.
IU football coach Tom Allen is confident Scott will handle the preseason honors the right way. Allen said Scott will be pushed by a number of players in his position group, including sophomore Ronnie Walker Jr. and incoming freshmen Sampson James and Ivory Winters.
“It always makes you a little nervous as a coach,” Allen said. “But I do believe that the competition in the room, it’s true, it’s legit, and he sees it and he realizes that he can’t let up, he can’t relax, he can’t sit back of the success last year and think it’s going to do anything for him this season.”
MOORE HONORED
Purdue sophomore wide receiver and former New Albany standout Rondale Moore was one of 10 players named to the Big Ten’s preseason team.
Moore had a dynamic freshman season for the Boilermakers, finishing with 1,258 yards and 12 TDs receiving and 213 yards and two TDs rushing.
Moore was one of five players from the West Division to earn All-Big Ten honors along with Northwestern junior linebacker Paddy Fisher, Wisconsin junior running back Jonathan Taylor, Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez and Iowa junior defensive end A.J. Espenesa.
Ohio State junior running back J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State junior defensive end Chase Young, Michigan State senior linebacker Joe Bachie, Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes and Penn State junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos made the team from the East Division.
MILLEN BACK
Big Ten Network president Francios McGillicudy confirmed football analyst and former Penn State linebacker Matt Millen will be back in the booth for this season’s opening week of games.
Millen underwent a life saving heart transplant last December after being diagnosed with amyloidosis, a degenerative heart disease.
“He was able to join us for the Penn State spring game in April, and I can't tell you how thrilled our entire team was to see him back on his feet and talking football,” McGillicudy said.
ETC.
McGillicudy confirmed IU’s home game Sept. 21 will air on Big Ten Network with a time to be determined. … Allen said IU players are fired up about playing the season opener against Ball State at Lucas Oil Stadium and would be open to playing more neutral site games at the NFL home of the Indianapolis Colts in the future. “As many as we can,” Allen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.