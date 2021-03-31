ANDERSON — For Liberty Christian, as with all schools, there was plenty of disappointment at the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the softball team, a large group of seniors led by star pitcher Alayna Thomas, had high hopes for a third straight conference championship as well as for challenging for a sectional title.
For the baseball team, coach Tab Greenlee was denied his first season at the helm as he looks to establish an improvement in the program culture.
As with all sports, track-and-field seniors were prevented from competing one last time.
This spring of 2021 will be a season of renewal for the Lions as both Greenlee and new track coach Michaela McCurdy — the 2016 Red Haven Award winner -- will make their debuts. And, while the softball team will miss that class of 2020, it expects to continue its winning ways.
BASEBALL
Head Coach: Greenlee (2nd year); 2019: 4-15; Key Losses: None; Key Returning Players: Aidan Smith, Treon Smith, Beckham Chappell, Tyler Houk; Newcomers to Watch: Aaron Woodyard, Dominick Thurman, Jaden Peet, Xavier White, Devon Kelly, Jaylin Barnes, Josh Goodman, Langley Chambers, Elvin Acree; Potential Breakout: Aidan Smith
Outlook: “Last year, before the season was shut down, our goal was simple, to have the first winning season in the history of the school,” Greenlee said. “This year, we have higher goals: Winning season, win sectional, win county. I am sure there are people who would laugh at such goals, but I want our boys to work hard, stay humble and hungry and get better every pitch. If we do these things, then our goals are very attainable.”
SOFTBALL
Head Coach: Daniel Russell; 2019: 12-9, two-time defending PAAC champions; Key Losses: Thomas, Martina Brown, Maddy Harmon, Abby Graham, Grace Davidson, Brianna Greenlee; Key Returning Players: Gianna Thigpen, Mady Rees, Maddie Mercer, Rileigh Graham; Newcomers to Watch: Angel Watson, Jenna Rigdon
Outlook: “Our goal is to still be competitive in our conference and our entire schedule, even though many of our opponents have much larger enrollments than we do,” Russell said in an email. “Several of our girls have worked hard in open gyms, and we plan to really improve as the season goes on. They are great kids, and we plan to plan to have another enjoyable season.”
TRACK & FIELD
Head Coach: McCurdy (1st Season); Newcomers to Watch: 17 of 24 athletes are freshmen or sophomores; Potential Breakout: Abby Etchison, Noah Price
Outlook: “I hope to always encourage each of the athletes on our team to give the best that they can on that given day,” McCurdy said. “I recognize that this past year has been filled with challenges — both on and off the track — for each person on the team. The circumstances that our athletes find themselves in this year are constantly changing, and thus, what is possible on Monday may or may not be possible on Tuesday. Therefore, I only ask that our athletes give their very best for that given day.”
