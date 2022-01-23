BLOOMINGTON – Indiana defensive coordinator Chad Wilt and defensive line coach Paul Randolph were introduced Sunday, but while Wilt and Randolph will be involved with game planning and development, head coach Tom Allen will go back to his role of calling the defense on game day.
Allen served dual roles as both head coach and defensive play-caller in his first two years as coach in 2017 and 2018 before ceding those duties to former IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.
Wommack called the defense in 2019 and 2020, and former IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren called the plays last season.
“I've been thinking about it for a little bit and just as these things transpire, just felt like it's what -- it was time,” Allen said. “And I'm excited about it. There's just a certain, you know, product I want on the field for that side of the football. And the system hasn't changed.”
That product includes creating more takeaways, where IU dramatically slipped under Warren last season. IU’s nine turnovers forced in 2021 were the lowest in the Big Ten, after forcing a league-high 20 takeaways in 2020.
“Takeaways are a big part,” Allen said. “You're going to give up some yards at times, but that's how you eliminate possessions. So, to me, playing with more vision gives you an opportunity to do that without question. So -- and I just think to be able to play fast and physical, to be able to create that disruption is the focus.”
Allen said Wilt is a coach he’s been trying to get to come to Indiana for the past several years. Like Allen, Wilt is a coach’s son. Wilt played under his father, Steve Wilt, at Taylor University in Upland.
“Great to be here, back in the state of Indiana,” Wilt said. “As a person that finished high school here in Indiana, as coach alluded to, as a coach's son, grew up a little bit (in Indiana), but I did finish high school here. Played for my father at Taylor University. My wife is from Indianapolis herself, went to Roncalli High School. So we really consider ourselves Indiana people, an Indiana family.”
Wilt said his defensive philosophy aligns with what Allen has built at IU in his 4-2-5 scheme.
“How we're going to be structured and how we're built, this is the Indiana way, right? The Indiana system,” Wilt said. “When you talk about the take-aways, the tackling, the effort, that defensive DNA, that's not going to change, the things that we're going to value.”
As a career defensive line coach, Wilt worked the last three seasons at Minnesota, which gave him added familiarity with IU’s system and personnel.
“There's talent and there's ability here,” Wilt said. “And we've just got to take that and continue to build it, shape it, refine it, develop it and help them play at or above their God-given abilities.”
IU lost All-Big Ten linebacker Micah McFadden to the NFL draft this offseason but returns All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen and brings in four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough, who has a chance to make an impact as a true freshman.
“There’s guys that can naturally rush the passer,” Wilt said. “There's guys that can naturally cover. And those guys are here in this locker room and (on) this roster.”
Randolph comes to IU from Texas Tech but had previous stints in the Midwest coaching at Toledo and Illinois State. He has a close relationship with IU safeties coach Jason Jones.
Randolph said he’s looking to develop defensive linemen that are big, fast and physical.
“But absolutely, you want the mindset, work ethic,” Randolph said. “And then the physical tools, of course, is just -- you like length, especially in this league, length, size and then the ability to whip the guy across from you.”
