BLOOMINGTON – Indiana men’s golf coach Mike Mayer relayed a story from when the school opened its prior campus golf course in 1957.
Noted golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Sr. visited IU’s course shortly after designing Otter Creek in Columbus and was asked if he would do anything differently.
Jones’ response was blunt and succinct: “Blow it up and start over.”
More than 60 years later, IU heeded that advice, spending $12 million on the existing 265-acre property to create The Pfau Course at Indiana University. The new course will officially open to the public Monday, with social distancing and other guidelines in place due to COVID-19.
Mayer and IU women’s golf Clint Wallman said the course will be a game changer for both programs, from recruiting to development to the ability to host big-time events.
“We have three recruits coming in for next year, two of which are top-35 players in the country,” Mayer said. “We recruited them hard, and we beat out some southern schools -- Clemson, Texas, Alabama. I just don’t know if we could have gotten either of these young men without this golf course. It was a big, big part of this recruiting. It was a game changer, recruiting wise, no question about that.”
Designed by Steve Smyers and two-time PGA Tour major winner and New Albany native Fuzzy Zoeller, the par-71 course features its share of challenges. Danger lurks everywhere, with 147 bunkers spread out over 18 holes. It can play from 4,586 to 7,908 yards.
“Now we have a facility that is top of its class, that will give its players the opportunity to develop,” Wallman said. “You get an opportunity to play this golf course day in and day out, you can play it in a variety of different conditions, you can set it any way that you want. You can focus on any type of your game.”
Wallman expects to play the course at around a manageable 6,000 yards for Big Ten women’s events, while Mayer expects to play it for men’s events at a more sturdy 7,200 to 7,300 yards.
“Everybody can play it within their capabilities, but if you try to over-exceed your abilities, I think you are going to be in trouble,” Mayer said. “It not only offers the opportunity for everybody to play at all levels but from an intercollegiate NCAA standpoint, I think it has a chance to be one of the top college courses in the country, no doubt about it.
“I’ve seen most of them. It’s got a chance. I think it’s got a chance to be something very special in the Midwest and around the country. It is capable of holding any event, I think any event, from the lower level amateur junior events up to top professional events.”
In addition to the course itself, IU will have a practice area adjacent to the clubhouse for its men’s and women’s golf programs, with a driving area and a short-game area that includes two green complexes, two practice bunkers and a 10,332-square foot putting green.
“From a recruiting standpoint, that’s one of the things that’s great that we can tell recruits, that five minutes from their dorm is the IU golf course,” Wallman said. “Our golf is uniquely situated so the proximity from getting from class to strength and conditioning from the dorm to here is fairly small compared to other courses in the Big Ten and even nationally.”
Mayer said IU’s golfers had a chance to play the course a few times last fall and in the early spring before campus shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He expects golfers to get in more work on the course when they return for voluntary workouts this summer in preparation for the first college event at the course, which is scheduled for Sept. 5-6. Mayer said the low score shot on the course by his golfers last fall was 67, which was done three times.
“The flexibility we have on this golf course, you can play it 100 times and never play it the same way. You really can, which is very, very unique,” Mayer said. “We’ll get a good feel that first tournament on how to set it up, and you want to set up fairly. You want good scores.”
