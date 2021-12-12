BLOOMINGTON -- New Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell spelled out his offensive philosophy in his first meeting with reporters Sunday.
“No. 1 is you’ve got to be able to effectively run the football,” Bell said. “And then No. 2, you’ve got to create. No matter who your quarterback is and what your skill is somehow, someway, you’ve got to create a quick, efficient, well-protected pass game that can manufacture explosive (plays).”
The challenge for Bell will be to turn around an offense that finished dead last in the Big Ten and 124th out of 130 teams nationally in offense in FBS at 289.7 yards per game.
Bell said there is mutual respect between himself and Indiana head coach Tom Allen from their two head-to-head meetings when Maryland played Indiana in 2016 and 2017. Bell was the offensive coordinator for Maryland both seasons, while Allen was the defensive coordinator and head coach at that time.
“To work for a guy that’s accomplished things that people didn’t think you could do at the time and to also have a chance to work for an unbelievable human being, those two things are really what excites me about being here,” Bell said.
In a quarterback, Bell is looking for a player with winnable tools, whether that comes in running the football, throwing the football or both. IU returns three scholarship quarterbacks – Jack Tuttle, Donaven McCulley and Dexter Williams, who is coming off surgery to repair a torn ACL. Walk-on quarterback Grant Gremel started IU’s last game at Purdue.
“What can we do as an offense to make sure we are asking that young man to do what he does well and not putting him in position to do things that he’s not really good at,” Bell said. “Again, it’s a little bit of a sliding scale, but ultimately you want a great distributor, someone that can extend plays, win a couple of third downs with his feet and run situationally.”
In 2017 at Maryland, Bell dealt with quarterback attrition similar to what IU faced this season, when the Hoosiers started four different quarterbacks due to injuries. Bell said Maryland started four different quarterbacks in 2017.
“Having been through those experiences makes you a little bit more adaptable,” Bell said. “Makes you a little bit more system conscious from a standpoint of diversifying that quarterback room and making sure that no matter what their skills are that there is a piece of a system that they can go execute at a high level to give yourself a chance on Saturday.”
Bell didn’t let on as to whether he would have the power to make changes within the offensive staff and said he’s been too busy this week recruiting to evaluate IU’s offensive position groups. IU’s offensive line was much maligned this season for its inability to protect the quarterback and open up holes in the run game.
Bell learned from his stint as a head coach at Massachusetts, in which he went 2-23 before being fired nine games in the 2021, the value of assistants and staff.
“I was raised by my father in order to be a really good leader first you had to be really good at being led,” Bell said. “I am really excited to do anything in my power to be the best possible assistant coach and offensive coordinator I can be because I understand having been in that chair how important it is to Coach Allen.”
