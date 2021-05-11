BLOOMINGTON -- A relationship with Indiana men’s basketball assistant coach Kenya Hunter played into Xavier Johnson’s decision to transfer from Pittsburgh to the Hoosiers.
But Johnson also was intrigued by All-American big man Trayce Jackson-Davis returning for his junior season.
“It influenced (my decision) a lot,” Johnson said. “Trayce is a very good big that honestly I haven’t played with yet, his talent level. So, I mean, it will be fun to watch.”
Johnson is looking forward to establishing some chemistry with Jackson-Davis when he arrives on IU’s campus in June. For now, Johnson has been working out in both Virginia and Georgia to prepare for the upcoming season.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Johnson brings dynamic scoring and playmaking potential to the point guard spot, an area that has been lacking in consistent production at IU since Yogi Ferrell graduated in 2016. Johnson broke a 34-year Pittsburgh freshman scoring record in 2018-19, averaging 15.5 points while scoring 512 points. Last season, Johnson averaged 14.2 points while ranking second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in assists (5.7 per game) behind Notre Dame’s Prentiss Hubb.
Johnson has demonstrated the ability to beat defenders off the dribble in ACC play, which in turn could open things up for Jackson-Davis on pick-and-roll opportunities.
“It’s something I really do envision as well, coming off the pick and roll, score and pass,” Johnson said. “So it will be fun passing the ball to him and him finishing above the rim.”
Johnson said he's establishing bonds with all of his new IU teammates through conversations and group text messages. He also felt a strong early connection with new IU coach Mike Woodson.
“I’m ready to come in and work,” Johnson said. “Talking to Coach Woodson, it was a real conversation. My dad asked real questions, and we got the real answers from him. So, I mean, that was the good thing. I just had to understand that I needed somebody real and that had my back.”
The addition of Johnson gives IU more depth at the point guard position. Rob Phinisee, who has made 69 starts in three seasons as IU’s point guard, is back for his senior season, along with rising sophomore Khristian Lander, a five-star talent from Evansville who struggled to find his way during his freshman season
“I’ll be going into my senior year,” Johnson said. “I’ve been in there, competing for a lot of positions, so it won’t be the first time, and it won’t probably be the last time because where I want to go, it will help me in the future as well.”
Johnson said he would like to serve as a mentor to Lander.
“I really do want to help Khristian become one of the best point guards as well, just having the same leadership role and just coming in, being ready,” Johnson said.
An offseason area of emphasis for Johnson has been perimeter shooting. He’s a career 33.6% 3-point shooter. In Woodson’s four-out, one-in offense, the threat of perimeter shooting is essential to open up lanes to the basket.
“I’ve been shooting the ball a lot,” Johnson said. “I’ve been shooting the ball a lot better. People are telling me my shot is better. That’s the main thing I’m working on right now while I’ve been home.”
Another area of concern for Johnson is foul trouble. He fouled out of three games at Pittsburgh last season, was whistled for four fouls in five other games and averaged 4.6 fouls per 40 minutes in ACC play.
“A lot of the calls I had was really hand-check calls, and I felt like a lot of people had to hand-check me to stop me,” Johnson said. “So I got called for more hand checking than anything.”
The more physical nature of the Big Ten could help Johnson in that regard. If Johnson’s connection with Jackson-Davis clicks as well, the Hoosiers could find themselves back in league title contention after last season’s disappointing 12-15 campaign.
“It would be shocking,” Johnson said. “I know a lot of people don’t think that we’ll be good next year, but I’ve always been a part of many teams that’s always been doubted. So you’ve just got to come out and play and compete at the highest level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.