BLOOMINGTON – Aaron Wellman has spent close to six months on the job as Indiana football’s head strength and conditioning coordinator.
Since coming from the New York Giants, Wellman has already dealt with numerous challenges.
From late June to early August, Wellman ramped up players to prepare for training camp. Then came the Big Ten’s decision Aug. 11 to postpone the fall season indefinitely due to concerns over the health and safety of players due to COVID-19.
Wellman said IU gave players a few weeks off after the decision was announced. Some players, he said, still came into the weight room voluntary. But team-wide training has resumed in an effort to get ready for a season that has no definitive start date. Players are going in four days a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
“We lift, we run, we do speed improvement work,” Wellman said. “Really the focus for now … just the opportunity to become faster, become a little bit stronger.”
Wellman said the mood of players has remained upbeat despite the uncertainty of if, or when, the season will resume. Players are showing up on time and bringing energy and discipline to workouts, from the freshman through the seniors.
“I’ve been very pleased this week with the attitude and the effort they’ve shown so far,” Wellman said.
Had the Big Ten season started on time, Wellman said, there could have been greater risk for player injury due to losing strength and conditioning time in the spring with athletic facilities being locked down due to the pandemic. Players worked out on their own from mid-March through mid-June, though some didn’t have the most advanced equipment to stay in shape. In essence, this period will allow players to make up for some of that lost time during the spring.
“We’re looking to make a lot of progress, with our strength and our speed and our explosive power and really lock in on some body composition changes we need to me made,” Wellman said. “So we look at it, our team looks at it as a great opportunity. Certainly, would they much prefer to be playing the game? Absolutely. But it’s a great opportunity for us to grow as a team and to really hone in on where our deficiencies lie and correct those things.”
Another concern down the road for Wellman will be athletes dealing with recovery between a potential winter season in 2021 and a subsequent 2021 fall season. The sooner IU can learn the start date for a potential winter season, Wellman said, the better he can put together a program that gets players through both seasons.
“This whole time for me, at least from July until now, has been, 'Hey, let’s work with the information we have now, let’s put together the absolute best training program but we have to be flexible, we have to be willing to adjust,'” Wellman said, “I think the team that does that the best is going to have the athletes in the best physical state and have the biggest opportunity to mitigate those injuries that are associated with high training loads and frequent competitions and short calendar years.”
Wellman said he’s been working on assessments of players in 12-15 different metrics, to gauge on neuromuscular fatigue and neuromuscular status. That data can be used to help prevent joint and soft tissue injuries, both in the short and long term.
“We will continue to monitor our athletes,” Wellman said. “Certainly, if there’s a piece of technology or another metric that we feel will help our athletes, we’re quick to embrace it and see if it fits in our program.”
