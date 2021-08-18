BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana defensive back Raheem Layne is taking on a new and important role as the last line of IU’s 4-2-5 defense.
Layne’s move from cornerback to free safety occurred during the offseason after All-Big Ten safety Jamar Johnson declared for the NFL draft, where he was taken in the fifth round by the Denver Broncos.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Layne began the process during the spring and was named one of IU’s most improved defensive players in camp when spring drills were over. He’s carried that confidence over into the fall and is in line to start IU’s season opener Sept. 4 at Iowa.
“I feel like I had a smooth transition,” Layne said. “The coaching staff definitely helped me out a lot, and then -- the corners and the safeties -- we’re really one unit, so we work together a lot.”
Layne said the biggest change is learning to be more vocal.
“I’m really the quarterback out there in the secondary,” Layne said.
Layne has demonstrated the ball skills during his IU career to handle the position switch, with six career pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
“The challenge when we left spring was for him to be more vocal, line up, communicate to the guys that’s on his side of the field, and he has done that,” IU safeties coach Jason Jones said. “One of the things that he brings is he’s a physical corner, so when he’s moving to safety, he’s still coming down, being physical.
“But he brings the cover schemes. The skills that he had as a cover guy at corner now we have that safety, and so we’ve just got to continue to focus on just the man technique and times we ask him to play man-to-man, play with great technique.”
Layne said he’s looking forward to the physical nature of the position and getting more opportunities to make tackles defending the run.
“I take pride in being a physical player, so when it comes to the run fit, that’s me,” Layne said. “I love doing that.”
After sitting out the 2020 season due to surgery to fix an undisclosed injury, Layne also learned perspective. Despite not being able to play, Layne enjoyed being part of IU’s breakthrough 2020 season in the locker room celebrations and as an extra set of eyes on the sideline.
“When you take a year off the game, it kind of opened my eyes and made me appreciate the game of football so much more,” Layne said. “Like just having fun at practice, enjoying the little things. I know camp will always be grind, but you’ve just got to have fun (in) everything you are doing because when it’s taken away from you, that’s how much you really appreciate something.”
In addition to a position change, Layne has made a number change, going from 17 to 0 after the NCAA allowed college football players to wear the number. He shares 0 on the roster with freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley, but given that McCulley is third on the depth chart, Layne will more than likely be the first IU football player to appear on the field with 0 on his jersey.
“When I had seen the news that it broke, I thought it was fake at first,” Layne said. “Nobody had zero before, but then I had a talk with Coach (Tom) Allen, and he said that’s a number that I deserved. I just wanted to be the first person in IU program history to really wear zero there on the field.”
EXTRA POINTS
Jones said new IU defensive back Jonathan Haynes, who he coached at Ole Miss, is doing his best to adapt quickly after arriving from Ole Miss last week as a graduate transfer.
“He’s running around. He’s giving us great effort,” Jones said. “He’s putting the time in. He’s studying the defense, so he knows what’s going on. He’s a physical player where we can roll him into the box where teams are running the football. He doesn’t mind coming down mixing it up.”
Haynes said he’s looking forward to playing for the Hoosiers.
“I felt like I needed a better opportunity, and coming here was a big opportunity for me playing in the Big Ten,” Haynes said. “Even though I came from the SEC, I felt like the Big Ten can help me way more.”
