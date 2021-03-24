Frankton softball fans had to wait an extra year to see the debut of heralded shortstop Makena Alexander following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Finally on Wednesday, she took the field for the first time as an Eagle and showed any hype surrounding her play is very much real.
Alexander was 3-for-3 with a home run and drove in six runs to lead a 17-hit Frankton attack in a 15-5 win at Hamilton Heights.
“We’ve been looking forward to seeing her play for two years after missing out her freshman year,” Frankton coach Jeremy Parker said. “I thought she saw the ball well, and she just missed the last one, to be honest with you, or that would have been another home run.”
The Eagles jumped on Hamilton Heights starting pitcher Lily Roush for four runs in the first inning. Adyson Coppess and Mackenzie Swango opened the inning with singles before Alexander put the first run on the board with a base hit. One out later, Claire Duncan singled home another run before Gracie Smith capped the rally with a two-run single.
Alexander was not the only player to post a big game in her first as an Eagle. Swango — who transferred from Alexandria following her sophomore year — was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate and drove in a run. As the catcher, Swango is lifted for a designated runner who scored all five times after she reached base.
Coppess got the start in the circle for Frankton and, after a momentary delay for the first pitch and an extended first inning at the plate, she struggled in the bottom half. After allowing four of the first five batters she faced to reach base and two to score, she escaped further trouble by retiring the next two batters, including her first strikeout.
“That was probably my fault. We got loose then we sat around for awhile,” Parker said. “We had a big first inning with eight batters, so she probably didn’t throw for 40 minutes."
Coppess mowed down the next 13 Huskies batters in a row before allowing one run in the sixth and two in the seventh. She finished with 10 strikeouts.
“Fifteen straight outs, no walks and nobody gets on base, that’s pretty good,” Parker said.
While Coppess was blanking the Hamilton Heights batters, the Frankton offense was playing add-on.
After two were out in the second inning, Swango’s second single was followed by a run-scoring Alexander triple. A McKenzie McCorkhill grounder was booted, allowing Alexander to score before Duncan drove McCorkhill home for a 7-2 lead.
In the top of the fourth, again with two outs, Swango singled and Alexander walked. McCorkhill singled to drive in one run, and Alexander scampered home on an error for a 9-2 advantage.
Coppess reached on an error to start the sixth before Swango followed with another single. That set the stage for Alexander, who launched her first high school home run to extend the lead to 12-2.
After the Huskies avoided the 10-run rule with one in the sixth, Swango singled home a run in the seventh followed by an Alexander sacrifice fly and another McCorkhill RBI single.
The Eagles committed no errors, much to Parker’s delight.
“We started three freshmen tonight, and it was the little things,” he said. “The freshmen maybe didn’t shine at the plate, but I thought they held their own. They played good defense when they needed to.”
Frankton will play their home opener Tuesday with arch rival Lapel, the only area team ranked in preseason polls and a 5-3 winner over Elwood earlier this week.
“We’re excited to have the No. 10 team in the state to our field,” Parker said.
