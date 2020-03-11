If there was one thing evident from 2019, besides the fact the New England Patriots were subpar in running the football, had a C-level receiving group and a good but slightly over rated defense, it was Tom Brady wasn’t happy.
He just wasn’t the guy we were accustomed to since he became the starter in 2001.
Win or lose, he wasn’t happy. Was it the fact he didn’t “look good” or he had the least talented receiving group since 2006? Maybe both.
There is only a week left in the process and reports are Bill Belichick and Brady had one conversation over the last two months. That doesn't leave a lot of time to get through some serious issues.
Here are five hurdles Brady and Belichick must address. Or maybe they can’t be addressed:
1. Brady wants to play two or MORE years
The Patriots reportedly offered Brady a one-year extension for 2020 last summer. That apparently wasn’t enough. He wanted two years, guaranteed, or more.
The Patriots – really Belichick – would rather go year to year, which is understandable with Brady turning 43 in August, entering unchartered waters in NFL history.
2. A no-show for voluntary workouts
Brady has been on the record many times over the years that it’s important he is with the rest of the Patriots in April and May for voluntary workouts three days a week (Pats begin April 15).
Yet, last spring he was a no-show. And, it could be argued, with the changes at wide receiver and tight end, it was of the utmost of importance he be there. Yet, he wasn’t.
Brady has implied about the importance of being with family and his diligent offseason workouts as a reason he doesn’t need to be there. But you have to believe Belichick wants his highest profile player there, even if it’s for half the time, to send a message.
3. Brady 'brand' over Patriots
Brady announced Monday via social media, his newest favorite breaking news platform, he was opening a production company in Los Angeles. That must’ve gone over well at 1 Patriot Place.
Brady has a lot on his plate outside of the NFL, which is not necessarily a bad thing, but could it wait a year or two or three?
The TB12 business he has built over the last three years, with his friend/health-and-fitness-guru Alex Guerrero, is growing and will be his focus postcareer.
Brady playing two or three more years plays into his brand, that he can help extend careers or quality of life.
This might be taking too much of Brady’s time rather than winning championships.
4. Respect
This might be the biggest hurdle. According to 90 percent of football fans/gurus Brady is the greatest quarterback that ever lived. He doesn’t feel that way in the confines of the Gillette Stadium offices and practice facility.
Brady has sent veiled, subtle messages about having no input in player acquisitions. Brady doesn’t catch a break when it comes to film analysis and is oftentimes called out among his teammates.
5. Kraft not in on this decision
If it came down to money, then Patriots owner Bob Kraft would be involved. But on a list of 10 issues between Brady and the Patriots, guaranteed money is 10th.
If Belichick had two to three more years left before calling it quits, parallel to Brady’s exodus, Kraft would probably be involved to make it happen.
Belichick, though, is giving no outward signs of retirement, despite turning 68 next month.
It means Belichick could be here another five to seven years, maybe longer, and Kraft is all-in on another mini-generation of Belichick.
