Someone recently referred to Brian Flores as the NFL’s equivalent to Rosa Parks. It’s an apt comparison, but the first name that came to my mind was Curt Flood.
A three-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion and seven-time gold glover, Flood refused to report to the Philadelphia Phillies after being included in a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals following the 1969 season.
That decision led to an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging Major League Baseball’s reserve clause — which gave teams complete control over players throughout their career — and it all but ended Flood’s playing career.
He sat out the 1970 season and played just 13 games with the Washington Senators — after another trade from Philadelphia — before retiring in 1971.
Flood was subjected to hate mail and death threats from fans who believed he was ruining the game. But his legacy is now secured as one of the pioneers of free agency in professional sports.
Flores sued the NFL and three teams — the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos — on Tuesday for racial discrimination. His most widely publicized accusations include a text message conversation with Bill Belichick in which the New England Patriots head coach — apparently mistakenly believing he was instead texting with former Pats assistant coach Brian Daboll — seems to acknowledge the Giants made their coaching decision even before going through with a second interview with Flores.
If the allegation can be proven, it’s a clear violation of the spirit of the league’s Rooney Rule — that requires teams to interview a minority candidate for all open head coaching and general manager positions — if not the letter of the law.
There are other salacious items in the suit, including accusations of tanking and tampering by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and a description of an interview with the Denver Broncos that Flores believed to be unprofessional and a “sham.”
All of the defendants have denied any wrongdoing, and it will now be up to the courts to figure things out.
But Flores seems likely to suffer a similar fate to Flood.
Players across the league — especially those he encountered during 15 years as an executive, scout and coach with the Patriots — vouched for Flores’ honesty and integrity. But there’s already plenty of backlash coming from the same predictable corners of the internet.
Whether Flores can prove his allegations or not, he’s making the same type of personal sacrifice as Flood in an attempt to improve the landscape for future generations.
Flores interviewed with the New Orleans Saints for their head coaching vacancy on the same day the suit was filed, and he’s still considered a finalist for the top job with the Houston Texans. But the long-term repercussions from bucking the establishment remain to be seen.
Flores told CNN he wants to continue coaching but understands the detrimental effect his stance could have. He doesn’t have to look far for evidence. Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 after kneeling in protest of racial injustice.
Whether Flores’ suit ultimately is determined to have merit honestly is beside the point. Something clearly has to change with the NFL’s hiring process.
The Rooney Rule — intended to increase opportunities for minorities — is nearly two decades old. But, as of Thursday evening, only one of the league’s 27 head coaches was Black.
Five teams are still searching to make a head coaching hire, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell are among several viable Black candidates.
Only Leftwich — who was rumored to the be top candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars last week — has publicly drawn significant interest from one of the suitors, however.
Those coaches — and others who will come after them — are who Flores is fighting for.
Some 15 years after Tony Dungy became the first Black head coach to win the Super Bowl, the NFL still has a poor record on minority hiring.
If Flores’ lawsuit can have a similar effect to Flood’s more than 50 years ago, it will have been well worth the fight.
