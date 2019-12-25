The angst was impossible to miss on social media Sunday night.
With a 17-9 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys moved to the edge of playoff extinction. In an NFC East race nobody seems to want to win, it was Dallas’ sixth loss in its last eight outings.
And fans have one target for all their ire during a season of lost opportunity — head coach Jason Garrett. He’s managed to survive for nine years in arguably the NFL’s biggest spotlight by compiling an 84-67 regular-season record.
But Garrett has just two playoff wins during that span and three postseason appearances. If it wasn’t already clear Garrett’s time is running short, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones added more fuel to the fire.
“It’s not hard for me to go in two areas, regarding coaching, whether it be coordinators, position coaches or, for that matter, head coaches,” Jones told USA Today’s Jarrett Bell on Sunday. “Generally, my radar is turned on. It’s not hard for me to get into thinking about coaching.”
Earlier Jones said while a potential coaching change “hasn’t been a focus,” he’s been looking at the coaching landscape from “50,000 feet.”
As Dallas (7-8) prepares for a must-win game this week against the rival Washington Redskins — and hopes for an Eagles’ loss against the New York Giants — the head coach’s future will be a primary topic of discussion.
There’s already been rumors of Jones’ interest in some of the top candidates including Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
If the Cowboys’ job opens up as expected, it will garner the majority of the national attention. But it certainly won’t be the only destination on the market.
Washington already has fired Jay Gruden, and the Carolina Panthers have cut ties with Ron Rivera.
Here’s a look at some coaches potentially on the hot seat, beginning with those most likely to receive a pink slip in the near future:
FIVE-ALARM FIRE
• Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland Browns: One-and-dones aren’t common in the NFL. But the situation in Cleveland is unique.
Kitchens had never served as anything higher than a position coach before being elevated to interim offensive coordinator midway through last season. He was a surprise hire by Browns GM John Dorsey, and no team has fallen short of expectations quite like Cleveland this year.
A darkhorse pick to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this summer, the Browns have stumbled to a 6-9 record while in-fighting involving some of the team’s biggest stars has dominated the headlines.
Reports suggest there’s a split between Dorsey and owner Jim Haslem on Kitchens’ future. But it would be no shock if Cleveland seeks a more experienced replacement to right the ship.
• Pat Shurmur, New York Giants: When the Giants lost nine straight games after a 2-2 start, this was viewed as a fait accompli.
But back-to-back wins over the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins in the past two weeks at least suggest Shurmur has not lost the locker room. Whether that’s enough to save his job remains to be seen.
He’s 19-45 in four seasons as a head coach overall, including two years with the Browns, and 9-22 with the Giants. That’s not an encouraging track record anywhere, much less the cauldron that is the Big Apple.
BURNING EMBERS
• Anthony Lynn, Los Angeles Chargers: At 5-10, the Chargers have had one of the most disappointing seasons in the NFL. Lynn is among the most respected coaches in the league, but L.A. has lost five of its last six games, and the deck might be stacked against him.
The team is preparing to move into a brand-new stadium in Inglewood, Calif., next year and is in position to select a new quarterback to replace 38-year-old Philip Rivers, whose turnovers have played a big role in the Chargers’ stumbles this season. Hiring a new head coach to complete the package is far from out of the question.
• Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons: Quinn has rallied the Falcons (6-9) to five wins in their last seven games, but there’s a sense coming out of Atlanta that should not be enough.
Despite big money being handed out to quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman and changes being made at both coordinator positions, the Falcons are in the midst of a second straight losing season.
That’s a far cry from the Super Bowl following the 2016 season and might be enough to convince owner Arthur Blank to move in a different direction.
COOLING OFF
• Adam Gase, New York Jets: Another first-year coach in a tough spot. But there’s a feeling coming out of New York that Gase and general manager Joe Douglas are a good match moving forward.
The Jets (6-9) have won five of their last seven games, including an upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and that might just be enough to buy Gase a second season.
• Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars: Two years removed from an appearance in the AFC Championship Game, the Jags already have relieved executive vice president Tom Coughlin of his duties. That came after a skirmish with the NFLPA resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars being returned to former defensive end Donte Fowler and running back Leonard Fournette after grievances resulting from violations of the collective bargaining agreement.
It’s possible owner Shad Khan will stop there, and some reports suggest that will be the case.
