The NFL has done it again.
Negotiating in a market depressed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the league still managed to nearly double its return for its television broadcasting rights.
The news understandably got lost last week in the flurry of March Madness upsets and NFL free agent signings, but the league took a big step toward the future as part of its new 11-year, $110 billion television deal.
For the first time, a streaming network – Amazon Prime Video – will have exclusive rights to 15 “Thursday Night Football” games, except in local markets. It’s a bold move for a league that just 15 years ago fretted over sending “Monday Night Football” to basic cable on ESPN.
It will net the NFL roughly $13 billion over the life of the contract -- about twice what Fox paid in the most recent deal that expires in 2022 – and it opens games up to a wider and largely younger audience. With more and more households choosing to cut the cord and younger generations watching more programs on phones, tablets and laptops than traditional TV sets, the league also is moving solidly into the 21st century.
It's a risk, to be sure. Amazon has simulcast select Thursday night games in recent years with a feed that came from Fox. Now the fledgling broadcaster will produce its own feed with its own in-house on-air talent for the first time.
The hope is the streamer will lean into the challenge much the same way Fox did when it surprisingly outbid CBS and began airing the NFC package in 1994. It’s an opportunity to change the way the game looks on TV, and the debut season will be heavily anticipated.
There are other changes coming with the new deal. Disney earned a sweetener this time around with flex scheduling being instituted for the first time for “Monday Night Football” on ESPN and ABC returning to the Super Bowl rotation for the first time since 2005.
ESPN also earned some digital rights for a handful of exclusive games on its streaming platform.
There’s also room built into the deal for more niche broadcasts like the playoff game last season broadcast on Nickelodeon with kid-friendly graphics and presentation.
But the most immediate impact for fans likely will be felt with the salary cap. As a condition in the collective bargaining agreement signed last year at the outset of the pandemic, the union set a floor for the 2021 salary cap and won an agreement to spread the financial hit from the 2020 revenue shortfall over the next three years.
That allowed this year’s cap to dip to just $183 million, and the new TV deal means it could rise back over $200 million next year before potentially exploding in 2023.
That’s good news for a league that has seen free agency slow to a crawl after the elite contracts were signed last week. Nearly half the NFL’s 32 teams entered this offseason with $10 million or less in salary cap space, and that has led to a lot of free agents signing one-year deals with the hope of returning to a healthier market next year.
Now there’s reason to believe some of those bets could pay off.
Meanwhile, the league itself has managed to ensure its long-term financial stability even in the midst of the most challenging year professional sports has ever seen.
