As rumors swirl about Tom Bray’s future after this season, are we witnessing a changing of the guard at quarterback in the NFL?
Early season injuries robbed the game of some of its star power. Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger has been out since Week 2 and will not return. New Orleans’ Drew Brees just came back from a lengthy thumb injury and Carolina’s Cam Newton was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday.
But a new generation is stepping into the void.
Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes already has one MVP award under his belt, and the Chiefs appear ready for another deep postseason run with his return from a knee injury imminent.
But Mahomes has plenty of company this season.
Houston’s Deshaun Watson – part of the same 2017 draft class as Mahomes – has blossomed into a full-blown star. He’s completing more than 70 percent of his passes with 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions through the first nine games.
Watson also is a serious threat in the running game and has firmly etched his name in the MVP discussion. He’s good for at least one major highlight each week and has the Texans dreaming big even without injured defensive lineman J.J. Watt.
But no quarterback has had quite the same impact on the league as Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.
Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian suggested before the 2018 draft that Jackson might be best suited as a wide receiver at the pro level.
Teams asked the former Louisville star to try out at that position during the NFL Scouting Combine, but he declined. He made it clear he saw himself playing under center as a pro and resisted every attempt to do otherwise.
The Ravens embraced Jackson’s unique skill set after drafting him at the end of the first round.
When starter Joe Flacco was injured midway through the season, Jackson went 6-1 down the stretch as his replacement. Baltimore won the AFC North, and Jackson won the job full time.
But he still faced plenty of doubters entering this season.
The Ravens put him in a unique run-based offense, and Jackson rushed for 695 yards and five touchdowns in less than half a season as the starter. But he completed just 58.2 percent of his passes, and there were questions about the offense’s long-term viability.
Many of them have been answered during Baltimore’s 6-2 start.
Jackson’s completion percentage is up to 64.3 percent, and he’s on pace to throw for more than 3,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000. It’s like nothing the NFL has seen before.
And Sunday’s 37-20 win against the previously unbeaten New England Patriots introduced the phenomenon to a national audience.
Jackson finished 17-of-23 for 163 yards and one passing touchdown, and he rushed 16 times for 61 yards and two more scores.
He’s averaging a league-leading 6.4 yards per carry this season with 637 yards and five touchdowns. But his greatest impact could be in opening minds across the NFL.
Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman – who also had a hand in Colin Kaepernick’s best seasons with the San Francisco 49ers – has designed a scheme to take advantage of his quarterback’s unique strengths.
Not so long ago, it seemed every pro offense was some variation of Bill Walsh’s nearly 40-year-old West Coast scheme, and quarterbacks were forced into systems like square pegs.
Roman and head coach Jim Harbaugh began changing that with Kaepernick in San Francisco, and the movement has grown.
Head coach Bill O’Brien has implemented spread schemes into the Texans’ offense to better take advantage of Deshaun Watson’s skills, the run-pass option popularized in the college game is a staple on Sundays now and the Arizona Cardinals have made perhaps the biggest offensive leap outside of Baltimore.
They hired Kliff Kingsbury after he was fired at Texas Tech and allowed him to install a version of Mike Leach’s famed Air Raid offense. Then they drafted undersized Oklahoma star Kyler Murray to run it.
It’s a brave new world, indeed.
And fans ultimately are the winners here.
More variety on offense quite simply is more fun.
If teams continue to evolve and build their attack around the quarterback – instead of forcing the signal caller to be someone he’s not – the game can only benefit.
Mahomes, Watson, Jackson and Murray are leading the way.
Let’s hope there’s many more to follow.
