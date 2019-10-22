We are almost at the halfway pole entering Week 8 pf the NFL season.
Here are some thoughts on pending NFL storylines just before the halfway point in the season:
1. Pats and ‘D’ are No. 1
While there probably isn’t a debate as to which team is the best in the NFL -- the Patriots are 7-0 and defending Super Bowl champs -- there shouldn’t be a debate about the No. 1 defense in the NFL, either.
Again, the Patriots.
Here are a few facts to prove the point:
Monday night was their second shutout of the season.
They’ve allowed only 27 points (just under four points per game), only six points more than the 21 points the Patriots offense (pick-6, fumble return) and special teams (muffed punt) have allowed.
While the competition hasn’t been great, the results have been staggering.
Much was made after the game about NFL Films catching Jets quarterback Sam Darnold admitting he was seeing “ghosts” (defenders who, in reality, were not there because of the pressure).
Let’s put it this way: He has not been alone.
2. Rams are wild card-bound
Despite the addition of superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey (more on him later), who continued his trend of making players, the Rams are not the team we thought they were.
Who can blame them. Teams not named the Patriots are part of a trend. When they lose a Super Bowl, they disappear in “Wild Card Obscurity.”
The Rams are trying to figure things out with their “star” running back averaging just under 50 yards over his last 11 games, including last year and the playoffs, while the Rams are 6-5.
Something isn’t right with Todd Gurley, be it physical or mental. He just doesn’t seem “into it.” The problem is the offense centers around him, as we saw in the Super Bowl. And when he doesn’t come to play, the Rams are only decent.
3. Rodgers isn’t all-in yet
The early winner for NFL Quote of the Year came from Aaron Rodgers on Monday night after the Packers' crazy, last-second win over the Lions, 23-22.
“Today didn’t feel like a win ... until the end,” said Rodgers on national TV while still on the field.
He followed it up with a career game last Sunday – 25-for-31, 429 yards, five TDs, one rushing TD.
After the game, he inferred Packers head coach Matt LeFleur was figuring out how to use him properly.
Weird.
Rodgers is used to carrying the team on his shoulders. He’s used to saving the day with his arm and athleticism. He’s used to 35 pass attempts, 300 yards and three TDs in the stat sheet, like last week.
He’s not used to ball control on offense or his defense being the strength of the team.
He better get used to The Brady Way. It works. And it’s the reason the Packers are 6-1.
4. Gilmore over Ramsey
Who would you take if you were starting a team, Stephon Gilmore or Jalen Ramsey?
New Englanders are not objective. They’ve not only fallen in love with this quiet, unassuming star cornerback of the Patriots, they’ve probably heard about PFF’s analytics, which rates Gilmore as the best in the NFL.
But let’s be honest, Ramsey is as good as it gets. I would argue, talent-wise, he is a tad better than Gilmore. He’s a little stronger and amazing when on an island.
But Ramsey is a problem. He just talks a little too much and hasn’t been able to back it up, at least when it comes to the win-loss column.
Gilmore is a classic Patriot. He “balls,” and he goes back to the huddle.
When it comes to winning, Gilmore is the pick ... easily.
5. Colts are No. 2 … for now
I had the Kansas City Chiefs penciled in there for a few weeks. Then the Indianapolis Colts went to Arrowhead Stadium and won.
Then I put the Houston Texans as the silver medalist thus far. Then they go to Indianapolis and get knocked off by the Colts.
I don’t have the guts to put the Buffalo Bills there, despite being the only team to “fight” the Patriots thus far.
The Colts are legit at 4-2.
They can run the ball, ranking 10th overall with 128.7 yards per game, and their quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, is not making the big mistake.
The Colts rank in the middle, even lower, in most categories. But they are averaging only one turnover per game.
They should be favored in three of their next four games – Denver, (at) Pittsburgh, Miami and Jacksonville – which would set them up at about 7-3 heading for the stretch run.
6. Jaguars rebuild begins
I was in Jacksonville last year when the then-AFC Championship finalist Jaguars buried the Patriots in Week 2, 31-20, and I swore I just saw a Super Bowl team.
I did. I just didn’t know it was the Patriots. Anyway, the Jaguars have been 5-15 since then. A big problem during that bad run was Ramsey, who started the season off with a bad bang after his magazine interview trashing about a dozen NFL stars, including Rob Gronkowski.
Well, Ramsey is gone and the Jaguars got two first-round picks, which is good news. The better news, at least for now, is they appear to have a potential “franchise” quarterback in Gardner Minshew.
In the AFC, which is weaker than weak, they actually could contend for a Wild Card berth before ending at 7-9.
I’m guessing under Tom Coughlin’s “guidance” in the front office, the Jags trend upward again.
7. Titans fall from grace
The final two minutes of the Titans-Chargers game was tough to watch. Both teams are trending down, and they looked the part.
Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel is distraught knowing he doesn’t have even a wild card-like QB after demoting Marcus Mariota.
His athleticism, once a mainstay as a collegian at Oregon, is non-existent in the NFL.
A year ago, the Titans buried the Cowboys (28-14) and Patriots (34-10) on back-to-back weeks, appearing to turn the corner. Then they got buried in consecutive games to Indianapolis (38-10) and Houston (34-17).
When your quarterback is not a franchise quarterback, you can’t compete over the long haul. Jacksonville found that out with Blake Bortles last year.
Ryan Tannehill takes over at 1-0, but he is about the same as Mariota, a solid backup.
8. The Bridgewater bridge
This is how you get to a Super Bowl. You hire people like New Orleans hired Teddy Bridgewater, an expensive backup quarterback at $7.2 million (one year), to keep the ship in order, just in case.
Well, just-in-case happened, and the Saints are in position to be that No. 1 team in the NFC, right now, with the San Francisco 49ers.
Bridgewater hasn’t been great, but he’s been good enough. The Saints defense ranks seventh in yards allowed (327) and 10th in points allowed (21), which allowed the Saints some wiggle room in terms of not asking too much from their quarterbacks.
Drew Brees is expected to return within two weeks and, after beating the Bears handily, I believe the Saints are the team to beat in the NFC.
The Saints do host the 49ers, the only undefeated team in the NFC, in Week 14 on Dec. 8, a game that will probably be moved from 1 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.
9. Big game in Buffalo
It’s early to say we are at season-defining games, right? Nope.
The Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles will have, what I believe, will be a season-defining game in Orchard Park on Sunday.
If the Bills win, and they will be favored, they will jump to 6-1 and be headed toward an 11-win season, which makes them a playoff contender. The Eagles have more at stake, at 3-4.
After the trip to Buffalo, the Eagles face the Bears, Patriots and Seahawks, all in Philadelphia.
There is no room for error for the Eagles after a disappointing start, including the embarrassing loss in Dallas and especially their loss to Atlanta in Week 2, 24-20.
Outside of loss to the Patriots, the Bills have quietly done their job.
Are they a 12-4 team or a 10-6 team? We will know this week.
10. Sanu to rescue
We started with the Patriots, and we’ll end with them, too. Heck, at 7-0 with an ’85 Bears-like defense, they deserve the publicity.
The Patriots had consummated a deal for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, giving the Patriots an inside target to help take pressure off top receiver Julian Edelman.
Sanu is big – 6-foot-2, 210-pounds – and he was expendable as the final year of his contract ($6.5 million in 2020) is not guaranteed.
But the 30-year-old, who will become the fourth Rutgers starter, joining the McCourty twins and safety Duron Harmon, adds about five receptions and 50 yards per game to the mix.
This allows Pats wideout Josh Gordon to take another week off (vs. Cleveland) before returning for the big matchup in Baltimore on Nov. 3.
This doesn’t fix a bigger issue, the Patriots' running game, but expect some Bill Belchick moves on the offensive line before next Tuesday’s trade deadline.
Bill Burt is executive sports at The Eagle-Tribune of the North of Boston Media Group and has covered the NFL for 28 years. You can email him at bburt@eagletribune.com and follow him on Twitter at @burttalkssports.
