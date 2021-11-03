Could every NFL team use a proven, explosive wide receiver with great hands and elite foot work for the final stretch run … for free?
Loaded question. Other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, of course.
Well, there’s a guy who fits the aforementioned description, sans the bad stuff – i.e., diva, pouter, oft-injured and constant complainer about wanting the damn ball more than he’s getting it.
Odell Beckham Jr.
There’s also an organization based at 1 Patriot Place in Foxborough, Massachussetts, that may have changed the course of its season last Sunday in Los Angeles.
The New England Patriots.
Could Beckham and the Patriots be a match?
First thing’s first, Beckham is still the property of the Cleveland Browns, but his release is imminent as they sent him home Tuesday after not trading him away, per his request.
The real issue there is guaranteed money -- about $7 million -- over the last 10 weeks. And he is due $30 million (not guaranteed) over the next two years.
In other words, not at that price.
So any interested teams will wait until he is on the market, as a free agent, which I’m guessing happens soon.
And then what?
Do your New England Patriots inquire? Better yet, does Beckham’s agent break the ice first and call Bill Belichick?
This is an interesting possibility.
On the surface, the first reaction from the New England region is … definitely no, to the 100th power.
The Patriots have a pretty good thing going right now, as in two weeks’ worth of “W’s,” and the last thing they need is a circus-turned-into-dumpster-fire Beckham could bring.
There are other issues on the “no” side. One biggie: Is the Patriots' locker room strong enough to handle a guy like this?
Remember, Corey Dillon, Randy Moss, Aqib Talib, etc. – guys that were tough to handle for previous coaches – not only had Belichick, but Tom Brady, Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Matt Light, Vince Wilfork, Wes Welker, Rob Gronkowski, et all, in the “room” protecting The Patriot Way.
OK, now the other side.
Do the Patriots “need” a playmaker on offense? Maybe/probably.
The one thing this offense is missing is that “instant touchdown” guy when he has the ball. Without Brady here, that option is more important.
There is also another big reason this could work.
Beckham respects Belichick like no other.
“(Coach Belichick) is somebody who I have much respect for,” said Beckham two years ago before a game against the Patriots. “Probably talked to him before and after every game, you know, he tells me same thing every time.
“He's like, ‘I hope you enjoy today because it's not gonna be much.’ That's what he's told me, and that's what he does every single time. It's just tough. He's gonna coach it up, and they're gonna be ready to prepare it. (Their) goal is to win every game.”
That same week two years ago, Belichick had this to say about Beckham.
“They move guys around, so you don’t always know where he is, but he’s an explosive playmaker … makes acrobatic catches, good quickness, good after the catch, throws passes as well,” said Belichick.
Maybe the 2021 Patriots aren’t established enough, especially leadership-wise for a Beckham-type personality.
Maybe next year.
Or maybe with Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower, David Andrews, etc., they are.
Maybe Beckham, a Hall of Fame talent, could make Mac Jones better, and they could get some chemistry going for two or three years.
It’s an interesting proposition.
For free, I would take the plunge. If it works, it could add value to a team that appears to be hitting its stride.
If it doesn’t? Se la vie.
I do know this, Belichick and the Patriots might be the only place Beckham can get his game back.
And I also know it would be extra fun around here for a while.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.