New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers meet your “brother from another mother,” Bobby Wade.
Technically speaking, Meyers doesn’t know Wade, a seven-year NFL veteran wide receiver, drafted in the fifth round out of the University of Arizona.
In other ways, though, they are kindred spirits.
Meyers has been in the news lately for his “assault” on the NFL record book.
He is the NFL’s all-time leader among wide receivers in receptions (126) and yards (1,478) to start a career ... without a touchdown.
Ten days ago against the Dallas Cowboys he appeared to end the streak, hauling in a 25-yard touchdown reception, taking a big hit in doing so. But it was negated due to a holding penalty by guard James Ferentz, a.k.a. James “Bleepin” Ferentz.
Before Meyers, the record-holder was Wade, who had 107 receptions and 902 yards over nearly 3½ years.
“I’ve heard about Jakobi, and it definitely brought up some old memories,” recalled the chuckling Wade, now a wide receivers coach with Arizona State. “It starts out being you just want to play. Then when you’re playing, now it’s catch the ball. Then it progresses to, ‘Now, I need a touchdown.’”
Wade recalled the frustration he felt.
“Everyone knew I could play. I knew I could play,” said Wade. “But then another game goes by and no touchdown, and then another. You know the mentality of wide receivers. We want to get in the end zone. Honestly, I thought about it a lot.”
Ironically, Wade got a good feeling going into the next week.
“It’s funny, so many times I was involved in the red zone offense at practice. I’d be a third-down guy, and I’d say ‘Definitely this week,’” said Wade. “This is the week I get my touchdown.”
Wade will never ever forget his first.
The date was Oct. 29, 2006. His Tennessee Titans were hosting the Houston Texans.
“It was the second half, and I ran a crossing pattern, and the defensive back got caught by another defender, and I broke alone toward the end zone,” said Wade. “Vince (Young) threw me a perfect pass. It was awesome. I was so happy. In fact, I’m smiling now thinking about it.”
Ironically, Meyers and Wade have something else in common. They’ve tasted the end zone in other ways. Meyers has thrown two touchdown passes while Wade returned a punt for a touchdown in his third season.
One difference is Wade was more of a No. 3 wideout. Meyers could be considered the No. 1 over the last season-and-a-half with the Patriots.
While Wade has only seen Meyers from afar — about 2,700 miles away — he feels a kinship to for his fellow wide receiver.
“He reminds me of me,” said Wade. “Not the fastest guy, but he knows where to be, has a high football IQ and is willing to do anything that is asked of him.
“And at the end of the day, he’s professional, consistent and dependable,” said Wade. “Those guys have longevity. He’s the kind of guy that I believe will be around a long time. I know the Patriots like those type of guys.”
As for advice, Wade said Meyers should relax and just let it happen.
“Just keep doing what you’re doing,” said Wade. “Believe me, his teammates and coaches know about (the streak). His name will be called. I’m telling you, probably real soon.”
Wade finished his career with nine touchdown receptions and had two in one game when he was with the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 finale at Denver.
“Oh, yeah, I have one other thing to (Jakobi),” said Wade. “I didn’t keep the ball on that first touchdown. I thought they’d be a hundred more of them ... When Jakobi finally gets it, keep the damn ball.”
