The New England Patriots are the reigning Super Bowl champs until someone unseats them.
Normally, we would bestow that franchise, the champ, with top honors for the year.
But in 2019, it's not even close. The unanimous winner is the Baltimore Ravens and their quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
Honestly, one can't win the honor without the other.
The Ravens did something a team hasn't done since the forward pass. They handed the franchise to a quarterback who is better known as a runner than a passer.
Not only that, they basically did it in Jackson's first year, through only eight games in 2018.
They sent the Super Bowl champion quarterback Joe Flacco -- OK, his shine had been long gone -- packing and not only named Jackson the starter but their franchise quarterback.
And, trust me, there's a difference.
Through four games, the Ravens had struggled to beat Arizona and then lost consecutive games to Kansas City and, get this, Cleveland.
At 2-2 nobody could have predicted what happened the next three months ... 12 straight wins.
But it was more than the wins. They got better, it seemed, every week.
After winning in Seattle for a third straight win, they had the biggest game of the year against the undefeated Patriots.
That was the game Jackson and John Harbaugh's experiment would be exposed by Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.
The Patriots were undefeated at the time at 8-0 and en route to Super Bowl No. 7.
Wrong. In fact, it was the other way around. The Patriots, while putting up a good fight after falling behind, were exposed.
And, to be honest, they never truly recovered.
As for the Ravens, well, we thought their postgame celebration on the field was over-the-top. They would come back to earth.
Wrong again.
The Ravens soon pummeled two semi-superpowers -- the Houston Texans (41-7) and L.A. Rams (45-6). Then they had another tough game against the NFC's top team, San Francisco, grinding out a 20-17 win, which looks even better today than it did then.
Then it was at Buffalo (24-17), and there was no question the Ravens and Jackson were for real.
Jackson did run the football, like we expected. Despite sitting out the finale, he finished sixth in the NFL in rushing with 1,206 yards, the most ever for a quarterback.
But he also threw it a lot at, well, record numbers. His 36 touchdown passes versus six interceptions was Brady-like. His quarterback rating was equally adept, finishing third in the standard QB Rating and easily taking home the No. 1 spot in ESPN's QBR stat.
We have to credit Harbaugh, too. He was talking this "kid" up all offseason, and most of us, especially me, weren't listening.
As for the rest of the playoffs, it won't be easy. These games, as Harbaugh knows, are different. Injuries happen, etc.
The Ravens, though, are going in as the best team, top to bottom, with the best on-field leader.
Brady made a living of having teammates pick up their games. He gives others confidence.
Ditto of Jackson.
I don't know how this story is going to end, but I know how it began and ended in 2019. The Ravens and Jackson were the best.
